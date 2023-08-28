EFF's Malema defends CoJ council, says it will not be dissolved





JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says there is no way the Johannesburg council will be dissolved.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Johannesburg has released a statement saying they intend on filing a motion to dissolve the city council and have fresh by-elections for all of the municipality’s ward and PR seats.

The party said that since the 2021 local elections, there had been four mayors in Johannesburg which has brought instability to the country’s economic hub.

The DA said it believed that the only way to bring stability back to the city was by allowing the residents of Johannesburg to elect a new government.

However, EFF leader, Julius Malema said the city had stabilised under the latest administration, which included two EFF councillors in the mayoral committee.

"If Steenhuisen's life is dissolved, he must not think that that's going to happen in Johannesburg. Johannesburg is stable, Johannesburg has a mayor and the MMCs are up to task. A lot of those MMCs are trying their level best with limited resources and difficulties that we ar confronted with in Johannesburg."

