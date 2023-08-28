



CAPE TOWN - A three-day minibus taxi task team workshop is expected to get underway in Cape Town on Monday.

Discussions are aimed at resolving problems facing the taxi industry in the Cape.

Earlier this month, taxi umbrella body, Santaco, embarked on an eight-day-long taxi stayaway that was marred by chaos and violence.

The stay away was over the impounding of minibus taxis, especially in Cape Town, by law enforcement authorities.

Since then, Santaco and local government authorities have agreed to go back to the negotiating table to iron out some of the pressing issues.

MMC for mobility, Rob Quintas: "It is clear by the progress made that the city, province, and Santaco Western Cape are collectively invested in seeing the people of Cape Town making use of an efficient, stable and reliable public transport service."

This article first appeared on EWN : Taxi task team workshop to get underway in bid to resolve issues facing sector