Taxi task team workshop to get underway in bid to resolve issues facing sector
CAPE TOWN - A three-day minibus taxi task team workshop is expected to get underway in Cape Town on Monday.
Discussions are aimed at resolving problems facing the taxi industry in the Cape.
Earlier this month, taxi umbrella body, Santaco, embarked on an eight-day-long taxi stayaway that was marred by chaos and violence.
The stay away was over the impounding of minibus taxis, especially in Cape Town, by law enforcement authorities.
Since then, Santaco and local government authorities have agreed to go back to the negotiating table to iron out some of the pressing issues.
MMC for mobility, Rob Quintas: "It is clear by the progress made that the city, province, and Santaco Western Cape are collectively invested in seeing the people of Cape Town making use of an efficient, stable and reliable public transport service."
This article first appeared on EWN : Taxi task team workshop to get underway in bid to resolve issues facing sector
Source : Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News
More from Local
TB research shows a good diet can cut infections by nearly 50%
Undernutrition plays a key role in tuberculosis in households.Read More
Taxi operations in Retreat area suspended due to gang activity
EWN's Zain Johnson reports that according to the Junky Funky Kids gang, taxi operations in the Retreat area are suspended.Read More
Kgosientsho Ramokgopa signs deal with Chinese firms to mitigate loadshedding
This will ensure that uninterrupted power is supplied to major public facilities such as hospitals and correctional centres.Read More
DA weighs in on 2024 election: 'We believe we will once again triumph in the WC'
While the date for the 2024 election has not yet been set, the DA expects it to take place in early May.Read More
'EFF winning the 2024 election is a pie in the sky' – political analyst
Julius Malema on Sunday announced the EFF's aim of outright victory in next year's election.Read More
Fired EFF members still have a future with party - Malema
On Sunday, the EFF’s central command team resolved to recall all 210 of its members who failed to organise transport for constituents to attend the party’s tenth-anniversary rally last month.Read More
Ramokgopa: Govt plans to work with municipalities to help pay off Eskom debt
This after electricity was disconnected for over five weeks to the Ditsobotla Municipality in the North West as a result of its R5 million debt to the power utility.Read More
EFF's Malema defends CoJ council, says it will not be dissolved
The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Johannesburg has released a statement saying they intend on filing a motion to dissolve the city council and have fresh by-elections for all of the municipality’s ward and PR seats.Read More
We must intensify the fight against gender-based violence - UCT
Students and activists held a commemorative walk to remember slain student Uyinene Mrwetyana on Saturday.Read More