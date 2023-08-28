Fired EFF members still have a future with party - Malema
JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says there is still a future in the party for the 210 members it fired from their public representative jobs.
On Sunday, the EFF’s central command team resolved to recall all 210 of its members who failed to organise transport for constituents to attend the party’s tenth-anniversary rally last month.
These include members of Parliament, provincial legislature and councillors.
They’ve all been asked to resign from their government deployments or face disciplinary action.
The EFF initially released 439 names of public representatives who failed to organise transport to the party’s tenth-anniversary rally at the FNB Stadium last month.
The party says it has forgiven many of its representatives who made compelling cases that they did everything in their power to organise transport.
This includes councillors from the Eastern Cape, who were not paid for months by their municipality.
EFF leader Julius Malema, said the recalled members could still keep their party membership.
"Removing them from positions and having them in the organisation is part of their rehabilitation, it's part of saying to them 'you still need to learn more.'"
Malema said this issue would not cause any strife within the EFF as all members knew the party’s stance on accountability.
This article first appeared on EWN : Fired EFF members still have a future with party - Malema
