Controversial travel hack 'skip lagging' saves money when booking flights
Lester Kiewit speaks to Henry Harteveld, an airline and travel industry analyst, about the controversial flight booking method known as skip lagging.
Listen to the conversation below.
What is skip lagging?
Harteveld says skip lagging is also called “hidden-city” ticketing trips and it's when a traveller books a multi-leg flight with a connection. Instead of flying to the final destination, the passenger opts to disembark at the connecting city.
Harteveld says that this is not a new phenomenon but what is new is that it's being advertised as a travel hack on websites and online platforms when it's "defrauding airlines."
While this practice isn't illegal, airlines frown on booking flights this way because it takes up space that could've been used for someone else.
If you skip lag you could be banned from airlines, have loyalty points revoked, put on a no-fly list and risk closure of any frequent flyer accounts.
American Airlines has gone as far as suing a website called skiplag.com for promoting skip lagging.
The website allows travellers to book a connecting flight that is typically cheaper than a non-stop flight and not fly to the route’s final destination.
If a customer knowingly or unknowingly purchases a ticket and doesn’t fly all of the segments in their itinerary, it can lead to operational issues with checked bags and prevent other customers from booking a seat when they may have an urgent need to travel. Intentionally creating an empty seat that could have been used by another customer or team member is an all-around bad outcome.American Airlines, Statement
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
