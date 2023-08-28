3 top tips from an expert for selling your home
Lester Kiewit speaks to JustMoney Operations Manager, Sarah Nicholson who shares three top tips for selling your home.
Listen to the conversation below.
Nicholson says that property owners might be getting calls from real-estate agents who are trying to get them to sell their homes - if you're enticed and want to sell, Nicholson shares these top three tips:
1) Selling your house is about pricing it right. Do your research and be prepared to have your home on the market for a long time.
2) Get a reputable agent that's knowledgeable about your area.
3) Take professional-looking pictures of your home if it's advertised online - de-clutter, depersonalise and consider home-staging - showing your property's best features to make your home more appealing.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
