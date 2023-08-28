Happy 58th birthday, Shania Twain! We look back at her top head-bopping hits
Shania Twain celebrates her 58th birthday today (28 August).
The singer has been writing and performing chart-topping hits for over 25 years, and we can’t lie, that DOES impress us much.
Let’s look back at her top 20 best songs, ranked by Rolling Stone:
20) Dance With the One that Brought You (1993)
19) I’m Gonna Getcha Good (2002)
18) Life’s About to Get Good (2017)
17) You Lay a Whole Lot of Love on Me (1993)
16) When You Kiss Me (2002)
15) What Made You Say That (1993)
14) Don’t Be Stupid (You Know I Love You) (1997)
13) Love Gets Me Every Time (1997)
12) You Win My Love (1996)
11) The Woman in Me (Needs the Man in You) (1995)
10) Honey, I’m Home (1998)
9) No One Needs to Know (1996)
8) Home Ain’t Where His Heart Is (Anymore) (1996)
7) Any Man of Mine (1995)
6) From This Moment On (1998)
5) Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under (1995)
4) That Don’t Impress Me Much (1998)
3) If You’re Not in It for Love (I’m Outta Here) (1995)
2) Man! I Feel Like a Woman (1997)
1) You’re Still the One (1998)
