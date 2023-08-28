Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Springbok Elton Jantjies tests positive for banned substance, what happens now?

28 August 2023 10:34 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Elton Jantjies
Khalid Galant
South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport

Khalid Galant, CEO of the Institute for Drug Free Sport speaks on Jantjies' next steps after he tested positive for Clenbuterol.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Khalid Galant, the CEO of the Institute for Drug Free Sport about their finding that Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies tested positive for a banned substance Clenbuterol and the fly half's statement confirming it.

Listen to the conversation below.

Elton Jantjies released a statement confirming that he was informed of a positive test that was provided to the South African Institute for Drug Free Sport in June.

RELATED: FANS OFFER SUPPORT TO SPRINGBOK ELTON JANTJIES FOLLOWING REHAB ADMISSION

In the fly half's statement, it's stated that "nothing sinister is at play" because the drug tested is Clenbuterol which he uses to treat his sinus issues.

He has hired legal representation for this career "set-back."

Jantjies' full statement reads:

It's with no small amount of shock and sadness that I have to inform you that I received notification earlier this month, from the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport, that a urine sample that I had provided to them in June 2023, returned a positive test for a banned substance, Clenbuterol. I have instructed legal representation to assist me in determining the source of the prohibited substance and I have instructed them to ask for my B Sample to be tested and to launch an inquiry into the possible causes for the positive test. At this stage, I can say little more about the matter, safe that I assure all my supporters that I have not and never will deliberately take a banned substance, and that I will do everything in my power to prove my innocence. This is another setback in what has been a very volatile time for me, but I shall overcome this with the support of my family and friends. I know that there will be those out there who doubt my innocence, but I hope to prove you wrong, in due course. For those who support me, thank you.

Elton Jantjies, Statement

Galant says that Clenbuterol can be used for legitimate medical use as a prescriptive drug to treat sinus and other breathing issues but it's also used in "underground sports" as an illegal anabolic steroid to stimulate lean muscle growth and increase fat burning.

RELATED: CASE AGAINST ELTON JANTJIES PROVISIONALLY WITHDRAWN

Galant says, "It's up to Elton to prove how it entered his body."

He adds if any sports professional needs to be on prescribed medication that's banned, they would need to declare it well in advance to a board of medical professionals.

RELATED: SPRINGBOK’S JANTJIES ARRESTED FOR MALICIOUS DAMAGE TO PROPERTY ON A FLIGHT

Management cannot just declare if someone is using specific medication, there are specific global processes called a therapeutic-use exemption so there is an avenue for athletes to use a banned substance which must be applied for ahead of time.

Khalid Galant, CEO - Institute for Drug Free Sport

Galant says the next steps in this matter with Jantjies is to wait until they receive a notification about his B-sample test. If the B-sample also comes back positive, charges will be laid against him and he will have to either choose to accept the charges or proceed to a hearing where an independent tribunal panel will adjudicate on the matter.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




Share this:
