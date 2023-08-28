Springbok Elton Jantjies tests positive for banned substance, what happens now?
Lester Kiewit speaks to Khalid Galant, the CEO of the Institute for Drug Free Sport about their finding that Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies tested positive for a banned substance Clenbuterol and the fly half's statement confirming it.
Listen to the conversation below.
Elton Jantjies released a statement confirming that he was informed of a positive test that was provided to the South African Institute for Drug Free Sport in June.
RELATED: FANS OFFER SUPPORT TO SPRINGBOK ELTON JANTJIES FOLLOWING REHAB ADMISSION
In the fly half's statement, it's stated that "nothing sinister is at play" because the drug tested is Clenbuterol which he uses to treat his sinus issues.
He has hired legal representation for this career "set-back."
Jantjies' full statement reads:
It's with no small amount of shock and sadness that I have to inform you that I received notification earlier this month, from the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport, that a urine sample that I had provided to them in June 2023, returned a positive test for a banned substance, Clenbuterol. I have instructed legal representation to assist me in determining the source of the prohibited substance and I have instructed them to ask for my B Sample to be tested and to launch an inquiry into the possible causes for the positive test. At this stage, I can say little more about the matter, safe that I assure all my supporters that I have not and never will deliberately take a banned substance, and that I will do everything in my power to prove my innocence. This is another setback in what has been a very volatile time for me, but I shall overcome this with the support of my family and friends. I know that there will be those out there who doubt my innocence, but I hope to prove you wrong, in due course. For those who support me, thank you.Elton Jantjies, Statement
Galant says that Clenbuterol can be used for legitimate medical use as a prescriptive drug to treat sinus and other breathing issues but it's also used in "underground sports" as an illegal anabolic steroid to stimulate lean muscle growth and increase fat burning.
RELATED: CASE AGAINST ELTON JANTJIES PROVISIONALLY WITHDRAWN
Galant says, "It's up to Elton to prove how it entered his body."
He adds if any sports professional needs to be on prescribed medication that's banned, they would need to declare it well in advance to a board of medical professionals.
RELATED: SPRINGBOK’S JANTJIES ARRESTED FOR MALICIOUS DAMAGE TO PROPERTY ON A FLIGHT
Management cannot just declare if someone is using specific medication, there are specific global processes called a therapeutic-use exemption so there is an avenue for athletes to use a banned substance which must be applied for ahead of time.Khalid Galant, CEO - Institute for Drug Free Sport
Galant says the next steps in this matter with Jantjies is to wait until they receive a notification about his B-sample test. If the B-sample also comes back positive, charges will be laid against him and he will have to either choose to accept the charges or proceed to a hearing where an independent tribunal panel will adjudicate on the matter.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
More from Sport
[WATCH] Twickenham rugby fans comment on South Africa SMASHING New Zealand
These fans (even some of the All Blacks) look like they had the time of their lives. France, we are coming!Read More
More Messi magic as Inter Miami’s unbeaten streak continues
Lionel Messi assisted two goals and scored in the penalty shootout to secure Inter Miami's spot in the U.S. Open Cup finalRead More
Salmaan Moerat rises as Stormers captain for 2023/2024 rugby season
John Dobson speaks about Salmaan Moerat's appointment as the DHL Stormers new captain.Read More
[WATCH] New Zealand rugby players campaign to legalise weed in sport
The cannabis in sport lobby comes after Isaia Walker-Leawere was banned for smoking cannabis with THC.Read More
[Rugby World Cup warmup] Springboks vs All Blacks: 'It's going to be BRUTAL!'
The Springboks take on the All Blacks tonight at 8.30 pm in their final warmup match before the 2023 Rugby World Cup.Read More
'I believe we could have won the World Cup' - Banyana Banyana coach Ellis
Another piece of history was made at the FIFA Women’s World Cup when Desiree Ellis guided Banyana Banyana to the round of 16 for the first time ever. Although South Africa were eliminated at that stage, the team and the coaching staff still received high praise for their achievements.Read More
'I am who I think I am & I am at the top of my game' - Banyana's Kaylin Swart
The 28-year-old started every game of the FIFA Women's World Cup where Banyana Banyana progressed to the round of 16 for the first time ever.Read More
FIFA Women’s World Cup reflects gender gap differences between countries
The FIFA Women’s World Cup successes gave some insight to gender inequalities beyond sport.Read More
CSA launches professional women's league
The professional domestic women’s league has been more than 10 years in the making. Its establishment follows leading nations Australia, England and India, which already have professional women’s structures.Read More