Kgosientsho Ramokgopa signs deal with Chinese firms to mitigate loadshedding

On Wednesday, the Minister of Electricity took steps towards solving the country's energy crisis by signing a joint memorandum of cooperation (MoC) with eight Chinese power companies.

These companies have technology that will enable Eskom to reduce emissions while improving the performance of its coal-fired power plants.

Part of this agreement is to localise production, says Ramokgopa.

The MoC has been in the works since June 2023.

Signing the Exchange of Letters between the Government of the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of South Africa, on the donation of emergency power equipment to South Africa, on the occasion of China’s State Visit in South Africa on 22 August 2023 Picture: Twitter/@Kgosientsho_Ramokgopa

Ramokgopa says that this is a significant step as it will not only help address the crisis, but it will ensure that uninterrupted power is supplied to major public facilities such as hospitals, clinics and correctional centres.

He adds that he wants the companies to work with speed given to the impatience many are experiencing with loadshedding, including the effects that it's having on the economy which could affect potential investors.

Ramokgopa notes that he is also in conversation with other BRICS countries and major European countries that have either gone through a similar energy crisis or have modernised their generation.

The ultimate goal is to eliminate loadshedding and have energy security.

We see that there's going to be significant benefits. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity

