Rest in peace... it's the end of the Netflix (DVD) era





Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about trending online news including Netflix's decision to bow out of DVD hiring. Skip to 2.49 for this one.

A little over 25 years ago, before Netflix became synonymous with streaming life, the company rented out DVDs which were delivered by mail via subscription to residents in America.

Friedman reports that the streaming company will stop renting out DVDs via DVD.com on 29 September because it's going out of business.

The best part?

Netflix tweeted (or X'd) that DVD.com subscribers can keep all the discs they had rented before 29 September.

On top of that, DVD.com subscribers can sign up for a surprise shipment of up to 10 extra discs to show up in their mailbox after the site shuts down - to celebrate the end of an era... "if you even knew the era still existed that is" as Friedman calls it.

By the way, a happy clarification in response to all the news headlines out there:



We are not charging for any unreturned discs after 9/29. Please enjoy your final shipments for as long as you like! ❤️💿🍿 https://t.co/lpSJHq29ZX ' DVD Netflix (@dvdnetflix) August 22, 2023

