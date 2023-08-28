Come on Barbie, let’s go on a 'world tour'?
Before we get excited, the 'world tour' includes America only (sorrows, sorrows, prayers, prayers for the rest of us).
If you watched the Barbie movie, you would've noticed that Aqua's original 'Barbie Girl' song isn't included.
RELATED: BARBIE' MOVIE WILL NOT FEATURE AQUA’S 'BARBIE GIRL'
Well, Aqua (the hit-makers of the original Barbie song) seems to be making up for it as the group announced a 2023 ‘Barbie World Tour’ across the United States of America.
RELATED: THE INTERNET IS SAD THAT 'BARBIE SONGS STREAMED 52 MILLION TIMES ON SPOTIFY OVER FILMS OPENING WEEKEND
The Danish-Norwegian Europop group – best known for their 1997 hit ‘Barbie World’ – will kick off the aptly named tour at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre on 12 November with stops planned for San Francisco, Philadelphia, Las Vegas and more, before they wrap up at The Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on 20 December.
RELATED: ‘BARBIE’ OVERTAKES BATMAN AS WARNER BROS. BIGGEST MOVIE EVER IN THE US
As for the rest of us, here's a taste of the concert life as we watch from the couch in our gowns - #fomo anyone?
Hold on... here's more to feed your #fomo.
RELATED: 'BARBIE IS NOT JUST FOR LITTLE GIRLS' - MEET THE KING OF BARBIE
This article first appeared on KFM : Come on Barbie, let’s go on a 'world tour'?
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] King Price generates 'new' South African anthem for loadshedding woes
King Price Insurance is making Mzansi giggle with their ad featuring a new South African anthem.Read More
Happy 54th birthday, Jack Black!
From Jumanji to School of Rock, celebrate Jack Black with a look back at his top movie roles.Read More
Rest in peace... it's the end of the Netflix (DVD) era
Yes, people have still been renting DVDs.Read More
'A woman is a woman & a man is a man': Carlos Santana sorry for anti-trans talk
"I want to honour and respect all person's ideals and beliefs whether they are LGBTQ or not."Read More
Lollipop crowned ‘The Masked Singer South Africa’ winner in dazzling finale
The winner of the 'The Masked Singer South Africa' season one was Lollipop, who was unmasked as award-winning singer Holly Rey.Read More
Happy 58th birthday, Shania Twain! We look back at her top head-bopping hits
Happy 41st birthday, Leann Rimes!
Celebrate the songstress with six fun facts you probably didn’t know about her.Read More
Calum Scott on his love for SA and new single 'At Your Worst'
'I feel like this song can be as lighthearted or as deep as you want it to be' says pop sensation Calum Scott.Read More
Fun, but emotional - Bahumi Mhlongo on making Love, Sex & 30 Candles (Netflix)
Bahumi Mhlongo stars in the latest new Netflix Original South African movie, 'Love, Sex and 30 Candles'.Read More