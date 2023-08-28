Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Taxi operations in Retreat area suspended due to gang activity

28 August 2023 11:49 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Gangsterism
Cape Town taxi industry

EWN's Zain Johnson reports that according to the Junky Funky Kids gang, taxi operations in the Retreat area are suspended.

Clarence Ford interviews EWN's traffic reporter, Zain Johnson.

Traffic this morning came to a stand still in the suburb of Retreat, after a local gang allegedly threatened taxi operators over a fatal shooting that occurred a few weeks ago.

Johnson reports that according to the Junky Funky Kids gang, there will be no taxis operating today (Monday) in the Retreat area.

He adds that gangsterism within the taxi industry is the reality of what communities and its members face.

Picture: © Alexey Stiop /123rf.com
Picture: © Alexey Stiop /123rf.com

It is an industry that's rife with many challenges.

Zain Johnson, Traffic Reporter – Eyewitness News

If we think we're going to – within the next three months or before next year's 2024 election – change the taxi industry that's been around since 1960, I think we've got far to go.

Zain Johnson, Traffic Reporter – Eyewitness News

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




