Taxi operations in Retreat area suspended due to gang activity





Clarence Ford interviews EWN's traffic reporter, Zain Johnson.

Traffic this morning came to a stand still in the suburb of Retreat, after a local gang allegedly threatened taxi operators over a fatal shooting that occurred a few weeks ago.

Johnson reports that according to the Junky Funky Kids gang, there will be no taxis operating today (Monday) in the Retreat area.

He adds that gangsterism within the taxi industry is the reality of what communities and its members face.

Picture: © Alexey Stiop /123rf.com

It is an industry that's rife with many challenges. Zain Johnson, Traffic Reporter – Eyewitness News

If we think we're going to – within the next three months or before next year's 2024 election – change the taxi industry that's been around since 1960, I think we've got far to go. Zain Johnson, Traffic Reporter – Eyewitness News

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.