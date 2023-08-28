Three black people shot dead by white gunman in racially-motivated attack





A masked white man shot and killed three black people in a Dollar General outlet in Jacksonville in a racially-motivated attack, according to local authorities.

It's believed that the unnamed gunman, who was in his 20s, was wearing body armour when he entered the shop armed with an assault-style rifle and a handgun.

After shooting the three individuals and a stand-off with the police, the gunman then proceeded to shoot himself.

The Jacksonville Sheriff reportedly said that "this shooting was racially motivated and he [the gunman] hated black people."

The victims of the attack have not yet been named.

He then turned the gun on himself and as the coward's way out, of course, there are questions that we'll never know the answers to. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

