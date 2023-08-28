Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Three black people shot dead by white gunman in racially-motivated attack

28 August 2023 12:10 PM
by Amy Fraser
Racial attack
Jacksonville shooting

Two men and one woman were shot dead inside a discount store in the town of Jacksonville, Florida.

Bongani Bingwa interviews Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.

A masked white man shot and killed three black people in a Dollar General outlet in Jacksonville in a racially-motivated attack, according to local authorities.

It's believed that the unnamed gunman, who was in his 20s, was wearing body armour when he entered the shop armed with an assault-style rifle and a handgun.

After shooting the three individuals and a stand-off with the police, the gunman then proceeded to shoot himself.

The Jacksonville Sheriff reportedly said that "this shooting was racially motivated and he [the gunman] hated black people."

The victims of the attack have not yet been named.

RELATED: White man (84) twice shoots Black boy (16) who accidentally rang wrong doorbell

He then turned the gun on himself and as the coward's way out, of course, there are questions that we'll never know the answers to.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : Three black people shot dead by white gunman in racially-motivated attack




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
