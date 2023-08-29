SAPS (i.e. taxpayers) to pay R3.4m in damages to man 'maliciously arrested'
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr. Nechama Brodie of the Wits Justice Project.
The South African Police Service (i.e. taxpayers) has to cough up roughly R3.4 million for Mdunyiswa Mtolo, a man who was behind bars for nearly two years and eight months in a wrongful arrest case.
According to the court, the accused was "maliciously arrested", humiliated, and strip-searched. He also faced extortion from other prisoners.
Wrongful arrests in South Africa are eating into SAPS' already-tight budget, says Brodie.
According to Brodie, a third of the country's prison population – roughly 47 000 prisoners – have not yet been found guilty.
This could be because they have either not met the bail conditions or they have been denied bail.
Someone could be in prison and not be guilty at all.Dr Nechama Brodie – Wits Justice Project
In the case of Mtolo, he appeared before the court 37 times, which proves that the justice system and court were just as responsible for the malicious arrest, she adds.
Brodie says that it's important that cases like this are brought to light as it forces the government to be held accountable.
It wasn't only the police that were malicious in the arrest. The justice system... failed to actually spot there was a problem.Dr Nechama Brodie – Wits Justice Project
We have one of the largest prison populations in the world per capita.Dr Nechama Brodie – Wits Justice Project
Source : Pexels: Kindel Media
