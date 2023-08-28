Rome authorities working to clear rat infestation at the Colosseum
Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent, Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending news stories, including Rome’s rat problem. (Skip to 1:58)
Authorities in Rome say they are dealing with a serious rat infestation around the Colosseum, BBC News reports.
This is after tourists visiting the ancient amphitheatre posted videos on social media showing the roaming rodents.
The city says the rats were attracted by the piles of trash left by tourists.
They [the city] are saying because of the summer heatwave, many are turning up with more food, ice creams, and drinks, leaving all their stuff behind and making the Colosseum a ‘ratty haven’.Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent
The city’s refuse collection workers have been working overtime to clear rubbish and place traps.
The situation is said to be under control, but cleanup operations will continue.
This article first appeared on 702 : Rome authorities working to clear rat infestation at the Colosseum
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Roman_Colosseum_12.jpg
