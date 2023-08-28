Why do so many business owners struggle to retire?
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Pavlo Phitidis, CEO of Aurik Business Accelerator.
Retirement is something that most of us will reach at some point in our working life.
However, while some companies might have set expected retirement ages, it does not work that way when you are the one running your own small business.
RELATED: How to plug the brain drain and celebrate the professionals who stay
When you have put most of your life into your company, it can be difficult to either choose to let it go or die at your desk.
Phitidis says that many business owners do not want to retire, despite having enough money to live comfortably.
RELATED: 'Decisions made in Beijing have had a greater impact on domestic growth in SA'
He adds that usually people only choose to retire if they are too sick, too tired, or have no more ideas to keep going.
We should be asking the question why?Pavlo Phitidis, CEO - Aurik Business Accelerator
According to Phitidis, being a business owner is about so much more than just running a company.
When someone sees the product of their labour, which has drawn on their creativity, worldview, and they have put so much care into it, it has a very deep meaning.
After so many years of putting this much into what they have done and seeing that impact, it can lead to them not wanting to step away, regardless of their means, because it gives them purpose.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Why do so many business owners struggle to retire?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_60431014_old-woman-hand-using-the-mouse-of-a-computer.html?vti=lob82k4f0cge2jk3qc-2-1
More from Business
Controversial travel hack 'skip lagging' saves money when booking flights
Airlines do not want you to use 'skip lagging' when booking flights to save money.Read More
Ramokgopa: Govt plans to work with municipalities to help pay off Eskom debt
This after electricity was disconnected for over five weeks to the Ditsobotla Municipality in the North West as a result of its R5 million debt to the power utility.Read More
'Decisions made in Beijing have had a greater impact on domestic growth in SA'
What happens in China, does not stay in China.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Forget what you know, black people don't own the taxi industry'
Sipho Masondo, News24 Journalist debunks some taxi industry myths.Read More
DMRE welcomes discovery of 3.1bn cubic feet of maiden gas reserves in Mpumalanga
Jaco Human, CEO of the Industrial Gas Users Association weighs in on the significance of the discovery.Read More
Sneaker culture still growing in SA, 'only' a R4 billion per year industry
The sneaker collection trend has spawned a multi-billion dollar industry around the world.Read More
How to plug the brain drain and celebrate the professionals who stay
Profmed Medical Scheme has released a White Paper titled "Plugging the Brain Drain" which takes a positive view of the challenges South Africa is facing.Read More
Cheeky box wine brand turns serious as SAns and major liquor chain buy in
Doos Wine started out as a fun concept but the intention was always to put quality wine in a box and destigmatise it says co-founder Asher Mikkel Stoltz.Read More
'One lesson not learned from BRICS is how to craft true emerging market economy'
The five-nation BRICS group announced at the end of its 15th summit that it's granting membership to six more countries including Saudi Arabia and Iran. How can SA benefit?Read More