The Aubrey Masango Show
WATCH: Residents bay for the blood of 2 sisters whose kids died in a shack fire

28 August 2023 4:17 PM
by Alpha Ramushwana
Tags:
Child murder
informal settlement fire

The women allegedly went out drinking at a nearby tavern when their home caught fire killing all five children on Sunday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents of the Itereleng informal settlement in Pretoria are calling for a harsh penalty to be imposed on two women whose children died in a shack fire.

The women - who are sisblings - allegedly went out drinking at a nearby tavern when their home caught fire killing all five children on Sunday morning.

READ: Five kids die in shack fire after mothers were supposedly out partying

Some residents told Eyewitness News that the two mothers need to be held accountable for leaving their children without adult supervision.

What used to be home to a mother and her children, has been reduced to rubble and debris after the shack was razed to the ground by the inferno.

While community members gathered to mourn the lives of the five children who died in the blaze – they’re calling for their mothers to be sentenced to life in prison.

Community leader Maria Monama said it was disappointing that the two mothers left their children alone to go spend the night at a tavern.

"This is child negligence because even if you go somewhere, you can’t lock up the kids. It's unacceptable, it's child negligence."

The two women were arrested on Sunday and are expected to make their first appearance in court soon.


This article first appeared on EWN : WATCH: Residents bay for the blood of 2 sisters whose kids died in a shack fire




