'It comes down to gut feeling' - 2023 Boerewors Champion on his unbeatable wors





John Perlman speaks to Tyron Adams, 2023 Boerewors Champion.

Shoprite and Checkers set out to find the best Boerewors to proudly display on their shelves.

On Saturday 26 August, the top nine finalists competed in the Championship Boerewors Grand Finale, where Adams came out as best of the best.

Above getting his signature wors to stock the Shoprite and Checkers stores, he also walked away with a brand-new Toyota Fortuner, R20 000 in cash, and of course championship bragging rights.

The competition has been running for 31 years and attracts boerewors makers from across the country.

Adams says that he used his experience as a chef to create his award-winning dish and says that the trick is to get the small things right.

A lot of it comes down to gut feeling… you are relying on experience a lot. Tyron Adams, 2023 Boerewors Champion

If you want to make the most of the best boerewors, he recommends getting the meat to room temperature before you put it on the braai.

