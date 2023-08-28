'It comes down to gut feeling' - 2023 Boerewors Champion on his unbeatable wors
John Perlman speaks to Tyron Adams, 2023 Boerewors Champion.
Shoprite and Checkers set out to find the best Boerewors to proudly display on their shelves.
On Saturday 26 August, the top nine finalists competed in the Championship Boerewors Grand Finale, where Adams came out as best of the best.
RELATED: Cheeky box wine brand turns serious as SAns and major liquor chain buy in
Above getting his signature wors to stock the Shoprite and Checkers stores, he also walked away with a brand-new Toyota Fortuner, R20 000 in cash, and of course championship bragging rights.
The competition has been running for 31 years and attracts boerewors makers from across the country.
Adams says that he used his experience as a chef to create his award-winning dish and says that the trick is to get the small things right.
RELATED: Get SOUPER coffee made with purpose for a life-changing cause
A lot of it comes down to gut feeling… you are relying on experience a lot.Tyron Adams, 2023 Boerewors Champion
If you want to make the most of the best boerewors, he recommends getting the meat to room temperature before you put it on the braai.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : 'It comes down to gut feeling' - 2023 Boerewors Champion on his unbeatable wors
Source : Pixabay.com
More from Lifestyle
3 top tips from an expert for selling your home
Controversial travel hack 'skip lagging' saves money when booking flights
Airlines do not want you to use 'skip lagging' when booking flights to save money.Read More
‘My prolonged childhood is over’: Nestlé discontinues popular milk drink
A lower demand and a drop in sales are reportedly behind Nestlé's decision to discontinue Nesquik in South Africa.Read More
The importance of lifeguards: ‘It is a preventative job’
The reality is that anyone can drown whether you know how to swim or not.Read More
Meet the editor of Working Mama Magazine: 'We tell real stories of real moms'
"...whatever you go through, you can page through our magazine and find an answer.”Read More
ADHD paralysis vs procrastination: It's quite a complex relationship
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder(ADHD) paralysis may seem similar to procrastination, but the two are said to be different.Read More
Calum Scott on his love for SA and new single 'At Your Worst'
'I feel like this song can be as lighthearted or as deep as you want it to be' says pop sensation Calum Scott.Read More
Fun, but emotional - Bahumi Mhlongo on making Love, Sex & 30 Candles (Netflix)
Bahumi Mhlongo stars in the latest new Netflix Original South African movie, 'Love, Sex and 30 Candles'.Read More
Kujenga ready with second album - 'We've experienced a lot of growth'
The afro-jazz collective perform at the T.H.A.T August Festival in Cape Town on Sunday.Read More