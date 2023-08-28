Why your favourite rice dish is going to cost a lot more





Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Kulani Siweya, chief economist at Agri SA Chief.

Thinking of making a paella, or a biryani?

Well, soon it'll be a lot more expensive to eat your favourite rice dishes.

India, the world’s largest rice exporter, has implemented restrictions on a variety of its grain exports. which economists believe will have an impact on global supply and lead to the increase in price.

The export ban only applies to certain categories, such as non-basmati white and broken rice.

According to Kulani Siweya, chief economist at Agri SA Chief, South Africa imports close to 90% of its rice requirements, amounting to 1.1million tons of rice a year.

He says the reason for the export ban is unclear at this stage.

Photo by Pierre Bamin on Unsplash

In several reports it has been noted that the reason why India's banning the export of rice is because they're worried about inflation ahead of the upcoming election. Kulani Siweya, chief economist - Agri SA Chief

The climatic conditions do not allow for us to produce enough rice to cover for the demand, so we have to rely on the external markets... Kulani Siweya, chief economist - Agri SA Chief

