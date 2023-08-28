Edu group ADvTECH's revenue rises by 16% thanks to increased student numbers
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH.
Strong enrolment growth and fee increases helped deliver a 16% rise in group revenue to R3.9 billion for private education group, ADvTECH in the first half of the year, ending June 2023.
Adjusted operating profit grew 23% to R754 million during the same period.
ADvTech is the owner of schools such as Crawford, and Abbots College, and tertiary institutions like the Vegas School of Advertising and Rosebank College.
School enrolment is up by 6% in its schools in South Africa, and 10% in other African markets despite fee increases.
Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH says moderate fee increases is behind the steady enrolment numbers.
We've actually set ourselves a goal here at ADvTECH for a number of years now, to take fee increases only inline with inflation, whereas education inflation traditionally was two percentage points above CPI.Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH
For some years now we've only been taking fee increases inline with inflation, and in fact we're even striving to perhaps take them somewhat below inflation.Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH
We recognise and acknowledge that parents are under massive pressure due to the under performance of the economy.Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH
Our well positioned brands that have clear value propositions to particular segments of the market has really resulted in some really strong enrolments.Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH
Listen to the audio for more.
More from Business
Kagiso Mainganya gives insight into her career as an Air Traffic Controller
When her sister fortuitously finds a job advert in the newspaper, "Air Traffic Controllers Needed", it sets the wheels in motion for a career in aviation.Read More
Why your favourite rice dish is going to cost a lot more
India, the world’s largest rice exporter, has implemented an export ban on a variety of its grain exports.Read More
How will South Africa ever get out of its R5-trillion debt?
South Africa is drowning in debt which is fast approaching the R5-trillion mark.Read More
Why do so many business owners struggle to retire?
When you own your own small business, it can be difficult to find the right time to retire.Read More
Controversial travel hack 'skip lagging' saves money when booking flights
Airlines do not want you to use 'skip lagging' when booking flights to save money.Read More
Ramokgopa: Govt plans to work with municipalities to help pay off Eskom debt
This after electricity was disconnected for over five weeks to the Ditsobotla Municipality in the North West as a result of its R5 million debt to the power utility.Read More
'Decisions made in Beijing have had a greater impact on domestic growth in SA'
What happens in China, does not stay in China.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Forget what you know, black people don't own the taxi industry'
Sipho Masondo, News24 Journalist debunks some taxi industry myths.Read More
DMRE welcomes discovery of 3.1bn cubic feet of maiden gas reserves in Mpumalanga
Jaco Human, CEO of the Industrial Gas Users Association weighs in on the significance of the discovery.Read More