Kagiso Mainganya gives insight into her career as an Air Traffic Controller
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Kagiso Mainganya, Air Traffic Controller
Before seeing an job advert in the paper, where they were looking for 'Air Traffic Controllers', Kagiso Mainganya had no idea that such a job even existed.
Today, Mainganya is employed as an Air Traffic Controller (ATC), a job which she's been doing for the past 11 years.
She initially wanted to pursue a career as a pilot, but soon realised she had a fear of heights, bringing an end to that dream.
But when her sister fortuitously finds a job advert in the newspaper, "Air Traffic Controllers Needed", it sets the wheels in motion for her career in aviation.
Like you and many others, I did not know there was a thing called Air Traffic Controller.Kagiso Mainganya, Air Traffic Controller
We see what the pilots don't see. I will know that in my airspace, I will have another aircraft behind you, that another has just landed.Kagiso Mainganya, Air Traffic Controller
She joined Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS) after the 2010 World Cup, completing the recruitment process that included Psychometric and medical assessments.
She then attended the Aviation Training Academy (ATA) where she completed the Core content course in 2011, which included subjects like Aerodrome Physical, Aircraft Identification, and Aviation Law.
Mainganya was then nominated to attend an Aerodrome rating course and qualified as an ATC in 2012.
It's a field that not many people know about, especially where I come from. Mabopane is mostly rural area, people don't know about air traffic controlling.Kagiso Mainganya, Air Traffic Controller
You can use your skills to go overseas and work in a different field that's aviation related, because you have the background.Kagiso Mainganya, Air Traffic Controller
Having worked in several other roles over the course of a decade, she's now in charge of Wonderboom National Airport, Kruger-Mpumalanga, and Polokwane International Airports.
This is not the end of her journey. She already has a Postgraduate Diploma in Digital Business and is also currently studying toward her master’s degree in management at Wits Business School.
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/south_african_airways.html?oriSearch=saa&sti=n8wqyoe1mwzlg0c4x4|&mediapopup=110937089
More from Business
Why your favourite rice dish is going to cost a lot more
India, the world’s largest rice exporter, has implemented an export ban on a variety of its grain exports.Read More
How will South Africa ever get out of its R5-trillion debt?
South Africa is drowning in debt which is fast approaching the R5-trillion mark.Read More
Edu group ADvTECH's revenue rises by 16% thanks to increased student numbers
The private education group's revenue reached R3.9bn in the half year to end June, thanks to consistent enrolment growth and fee increases.Read More
Why do so many business owners struggle to retire?
When you own your own small business, it can be difficult to find the right time to retire.Read More
Controversial travel hack 'skip lagging' saves money when booking flights
Airlines do not want you to use 'skip lagging' when booking flights to save money.Read More
Ramokgopa: Govt plans to work with municipalities to help pay off Eskom debt
This after electricity was disconnected for over five weeks to the Ditsobotla Municipality in the North West as a result of its R5 million debt to the power utility.Read More
'Decisions made in Beijing have had a greater impact on domestic growth in SA'
What happens in China, does not stay in China.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Forget what you know, black people don't own the taxi industry'
Sipho Masondo, News24 Journalist debunks some taxi industry myths.Read More
DMRE welcomes discovery of 3.1bn cubic feet of maiden gas reserves in Mpumalanga
Jaco Human, CEO of the Industrial Gas Users Association weighs in on the significance of the discovery.Read More