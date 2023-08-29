Govt still committed to eradicating informal settlements, says Gauteng MEC Maile
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Human Settlements Lebogang Maile said government was still committed to eradicating informal settlements.
Maile was speaking at the Itireleng informal settlement near Laudium, Tshwane where five children died in a home.
It is alleged that their mothers left them unattended and went drinking at a tavern.
READ: Five kids die in shack fire after mothers were supposedly out partying
Maile said there were currently over 700 informal settlements across the province, with most of them being unauthorised.
He said there was an increase in informal settlements in Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni since 2016.
“Here in the City of Tshwane, as government, we have allocated them more than a billion [rand], which the city is responsible for to provide temporary services because once people are here, you can't say you are not going to service them because they are here informally.”
Five children were killed when this shack caught fire at the Itireleng Informal Settlement near Laudium. It is believed their mothers went out drinking and left the kids without adult supervision. @Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/BnDzdBzuqB' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 28, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : Govt still committed to eradicating informal settlements, says Gauteng MEC Maile
More from Local
DA to introduce motion for fresh election in JHB in attempts to dissolve council
Should the DA motion be successful, by-elections will be held across the city within 90 days.Read More
State seeks to add murder charges against 5 men accused of robbing Nick Frischke
The five men were found in possession of the missing German tourist's belongings, who was last seen hiking along the Hangberg trail in Hout Bay on Valentine’s Day.Read More
SAPS (i.e. taxpayers) to pay R3.4m in damages to man 'maliciously arrested'
Mdunyiswa Mtolo was behind bars for nearly two years and eight months in a wrongful arrest case.Read More
Joburg DA says Phalatse will be 'sorely missed' as she resigns as CoJ councillor
Phalatse, who was the metro's former mayor and former caucus leader of the party, announced her resignation in a media statement on Monday.Read More
Efforts to curb gun violence, drug dealing paying off - CT police
Cape Town police say their efforts to curb gun violence and drug dealing across the metro are paying off, with the arrest of six suspects recently.Read More
Taxi task team meeting 'progressing well', says Santaco WC
A three-day workshop of the minibus taxi task team got underway in Cape Town on Monday.Read More
WATCH: Residents bay for the blood of 2 sisters whose kids died in a shack fire
The women allegedly went out drinking at a nearby tavern when their home caught fire killing all five children on Sunday morning.Read More
[LISTEN] What is happening with Shepherd Bushiri’s extradition?
In 2020, self-proclaimed "prophet" Shepherd Bushiri and his wife skipped bail after being arrested for fraud and money laundering.Read More
TB research shows a good diet can cut infections by nearly 50%
Undernutrition plays a key role in tuberculosis in households.Read More