Govt still committed to eradicating informal settlements, says Gauteng MEC Maile





JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Human Settlements Lebogang Maile said government was still committed to eradicating informal settlements.

Maile was speaking at the Itireleng informal settlement near Laudium, Tshwane where five children died in a home.

It is alleged that their mothers left them unattended and went drinking at a tavern.

Maile said there were currently over 700 informal settlements across the province, with most of them being unauthorised.

He said there was an increase in informal settlements in Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni since 2016.

“Here in the City of Tshwane, as government, we have allocated them more than a billion [rand], which the city is responsible for to provide temporary services because once people are here, you can't say you are not going to service them because they are here informally.”

