Efforts to curb gun violence, drug dealing paying off - CT police
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police say their efforts to curb gun violence and drug dealing across the metro are paying off, with the arrest of six suspects recently.
Police said they arrested a 40-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman in Scottsdene in Kraaifontein on Sunday after they found a large consignment of mandrax tablets in their home.
In two unrelated incidents, a man and a woman in their forties were nabbed by anti-gang unit officers in Manenberg on firearm and drug-related charges, respectively.
Police spokesperson Joseph Swaartbooi said a tip-off about a person of interest seen in Athlone also paid off.
"Their commitment were rewarded when they confiscated two firearms with ammunition. They arrested and detained two males, aged 27 and 33, on charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and attempted murder."
This article first appeared on EWN : Efforts to curb gun violence, drug dealing paying off - CT police
Source : @SAPoliceService/Twitter
More from Local
DA to introduce motion for fresh election in JHB in attempts to dissolve council
Should the DA motion be successful, by-elections will be held across the city within 90 days.Read More
State seeks to add murder charges against 5 men accused of robbing Nick Frischke
The five men were found in possession of the missing German tourist's belongings, who was last seen hiking along the Hangberg trail in Hout Bay on Valentine’s Day.Read More
SAPS (i.e. taxpayers) to pay R3.4m in damages to man 'maliciously arrested'
Mdunyiswa Mtolo was behind bars for nearly two years and eight months in a wrongful arrest case.Read More
Joburg DA says Phalatse will be 'sorely missed' as she resigns as CoJ councillor
Phalatse, who was the metro's former mayor and former caucus leader of the party, announced her resignation in a media statement on Monday.Read More
Govt still committed to eradicating informal settlements, says Gauteng MEC Maile
Gauteng Human Settlements MEC, Lebogang Maile, said there was a rise in informal settlements in Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni since 2016, with over 700 of them across Gauteng.Read More
Taxi task team meeting 'progressing well', says Santaco WC
A three-day workshop of the minibus taxi task team got underway in Cape Town on Monday.Read More
WATCH: Residents bay for the blood of 2 sisters whose kids died in a shack fire
The women allegedly went out drinking at a nearby tavern when their home caught fire killing all five children on Sunday morning.Read More
[LISTEN] What is happening with Shepherd Bushiri’s extradition?
In 2020, self-proclaimed "prophet" Shepherd Bushiri and his wife skipped bail after being arrested for fraud and money laundering.Read More
TB research shows a good diet can cut infections by nearly 50%
Undernutrition plays a key role in tuberculosis in households.Read More