Joburg DA says Phalatse will be 'sorely missed' as she resigns as CoJ councillor





JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Joburg has welcomed the resignation of Dr Mpho Phalatse as a public representative councillor in the city.

Phalatse, who was the metro's former mayor and former caucus leader of the party, announced her resignation in a media statement on Monday.

She cited the political instability in Joburg as one of the main contributors to her departure from council.

While Phalatse will continue being a DA member, she said she was returning to pursue a career in the medical field.

DA caucus spokesperson, Devon Steenkamp: "While Dr Phalatse will be sorely missed in her official capacities, we are gratified to share that she remains an unwavering member of the Democratic Alliance. Her decision was made in the best interest of her personal and professional growth, and we fully support her endeavours. The challenges faced by Johannesburg, notably the political fragmentation resulting from the November 2021 local government elections, have been a cause for concern."

