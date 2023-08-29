DA to introduce motion for fresh election in JHB in attempts to dissolve council





Lester Kiewit interviews Wayne Sussman, Election and Political Analyst.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) will move for an amendment to the motion of no confidence that has been filed against Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.

The amendment will see that the motion is postponed to 2 November.

Should their motion be successful, by-elections will be held across the city within 90 days to ensure that voters receive another chance to elect a new city council.

Alternatively, should their amendment not pass, the party will abstain from voting on any further motions of no confidence and will instead introduce a new motion to dismiss the council in an attempt to give the residents of Joburg some sort of stability.

Sussman says that Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda has failed to assert himself or convince residents of Johannesburg that he's able to do the job.

He [Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda] has baffled to assert and establish himself. Wayne Sussman, Election and Political Analyst

