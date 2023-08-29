Eminem tells Republican politician to drop the mic, stop rapping his music
Eminem is ordering US Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy to stop rapping his lyrics.
In a letter to Ramaswamy, the rapper called on him to refrain from using his music on the campaign trail.
Videos of Ramaswamy rapping along to Eminem’s Lose Yourself at a State Fair in Iowa went viral.
Vivek Ramaswamy rapping lose yourself is one of the funniest and coolest things I’ve seen a presidential candidate do. pic.twitter.com/uYx4XRvMM4' Jason’s Conversation Station (@Jasonsstation94) August 19, 2023
The politician is hoping to unseat Donald Trump as the 2021 Republican nominee.
“BMI will consider any performance of the Eminem works by the Vivek 2024 campaign from this date forward to be a material breach,” read the letter sent by the rapper’s record company, BMI.
A spokesperson from Ramaswamy’s camp says he will comply with Eminem’s request.
This article first appeared on 947 : Eminem tells Republican politician to drop the mic, stop rapping his music
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Eminem_-_Concert_for_Valor_in_Washington,_D.C._Nov._11,_2014.jpg
More from Entertainment
Michael Jackson would’ve turned 65 today
The King of Pop passed away in June 2009.Read More
On this day in 1991, Nirvana's legendary 'Nevermind' premiers on US radio
[WATCH] Drakensberg Boys Choir delivers soulful magic with Duduz’umoya wami
Penned by Mzwandile Mabuza, the song is an ode to finding peace within oneself.Read More
[WATCH] King Price generates 'new' South African anthem for loadshedding woes
King Price Insurance is making Mzansi giggle with their ad featuring a new South African anthem.Read More
Happy 54th birthday, Jack Black!
From Jumanji to School of Rock, celebrate Jack Black with a look back at his top movie roles.Read More
Come on Barbie, let’s go on a 'world tour'?
Yes, it's Barbie's world and now original 'Barbie Girl' hit-makers Aqua are along for the ride!Read More
Rest in peace... it's the end of the Netflix (DVD) era
Yes, people have still been renting DVDs.Read More
'A woman is a woman & a man is a man': Carlos Santana sorry for anti-trans talk
"I want to honour and respect all person's ideals and beliefs whether they are LGBTQ or not."Read More
Lollipop crowned ‘The Masked Singer South Africa’ winner in dazzling finale
The winner of the 'The Masked Singer South Africa' season one was Lollipop, who was unmasked as award-winning singer Holly Rey.Read More