Views and News with Clarence Ford
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Eminem tells Republican politician to drop the mic, stop rapping his music

29 August 2023 8:20 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Eminem
lose yourself

Videos of the Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy rapping along to 'Lose Yourself' are going viral.

Eminem is ordering US Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy to stop rapping his lyrics.

In a letter to Ramaswamy, the rapper called on him to refrain from using his music on the campaign trail.

Videos of Ramaswamy rapping along to Eminem’s Lose Yourself at a State Fair in Iowa went viral.

The politician is hoping to unseat Donald Trump as the 2021 Republican nominee.

“BMI will consider any performance of the Eminem works by the Vivek 2024 campaign from this date forward to be a material breach,” read the letter sent by the rapper’s record company, BMI.

A spokesperson from Ramaswamy’s camp says he will comply with Eminem’s request.


This article first appeared on 947 : Eminem tells Republican politician to drop the mic, stop rapping his music




