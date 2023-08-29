SA Weather Service confirms Hanover Park residents saw landspout, not tornado
Lester Kiewit speaks to meteorologist Annette Botha from Vox Weather who explains what residents of Hanover Park experienced on Friday after strong winds damaged 20 homes and 10 informal dwellings.
Listen to the conversation below.
Botha confirms that the weather experienced in Hanover Park on Friday (25 August) was a landspout and not a tornado - the South African Weather Services also confirmed this.
So what's the difference between a landspout and a tornado?
Botha explains that a tornado and landspouts look similar but the most significant difference is that a tornado forms from a supercell coming from a well-defined meta-scale rotating thunderstorm whereas a landspout is "very weak."
Landspouts form from a thunderstorm that's starting to develop and form from the ground upwards but a tornado starts from the cloud or from the supercell and moves downwards.
Botha says that "landspouts can't get stronger than an EF1 tornado rating but tornadoes can go up to EF5's with wind speeds of more than 400 kilometers per hour."
Of course, Cape Town isn't exempt from tornadoes since the last one happened in 1999. However, Botha says that tornadoes are "rare" on this side of the world.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_1887197_an-f2-long-track-tornado-in-south-dakota.html?vti=o2mvkc95xooswhrmqr-1-11
More from Weather
'We need to do more in mitigating climate change'
A concerned Greek resident, Panagiotis ‘Takis’ Grigoriou, describes his experience living in Europe's heatwave.Read More
[WEATHER] BRRRR! Thundershowers, and lightning expected over the weekend
It's going to be a cold weekend ahead!Read More
Snow, mould, cold & the hottest week in history. What in the weather's going on?
Barbara Friedman reports on trending news of the day including the weather which is still #trending.Read More
Cape Town experiencing wettest winter since the 70s - weather expert
While Gauteng has been seeing scatterings of snow, Cape Town is experiencing the wettest winter in over thirty years.Read More
Climatologist predicts good winter rainfall, but cautions against waste
[LISTEN] Peter Johnston, a climatologist at UCT, talks about May and winter rainfall predictions.Read More