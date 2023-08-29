Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
SA Weather Service confirms Hanover Park residents saw landspout, not tornado

29 August 2023 10:18 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Hanover Park
Cape town weather

Meteorologist, Annette Botha, explains what Hanover Park residents experienced after some claimed that it was a tornado.

Lester Kiewit speaks to meteorologist Annette Botha from Vox Weather who explains what residents of Hanover Park experienced on Friday after strong winds damaged 20 homes and 10 informal dwellings.

Listen to the conversation below.

Botha confirms that the weather experienced in Hanover Park on Friday (25 August) was a landspout and not a tornado - the South African Weather Services also confirmed this.

So what's the difference between a landspout and a tornado?

Botha explains that a tornado and landspouts look similar but the most significant difference is that a tornado forms from a supercell coming from a well-defined meta-scale rotating thunderstorm whereas a landspout is "very weak."

Landspouts form from a thunderstorm that's starting to develop and form from the ground upwards but a tornado starts from the cloud or from the supercell and moves downwards.

Botha says that "landspouts can't get stronger than an EF1 tornado rating but tornadoes can go up to EF5's with wind speeds of more than 400 kilometers per hour."

Of course, Cape Town isn't exempt from tornadoes since the last one happened in 1999. However, Botha says that tornadoes are "rare" on this side of the world.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




