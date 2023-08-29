Rassie calls on Mzansi to wear Springbok jerseys for #BokFriday
The Rugby World Cup is less than two weeks away!
Judging by their warmup match against the All Blacks on Friday, our boys in green and gold are ready to defend their World Champion title in France.
Rassie Erasmus and the Springboks call on Mzansi to support the Bokke, because gees is a powerful performance enhancer.
RELATED: (WATCH) Twickenham rugby fans comment on South Africa SMASHING New Zealand
Corporates, individuals and schools across the country are encouraged to adopt #BokFriday by wearing your Springbok jerseys or South African flag-adorned clothing every Friday and on matchdays throughout the Rugby World Cup.
RELATED: SPRINGBOKS UNVEIL NEW JERSEY DESIGN, WHICH INCLUDES A BLUE & WHITE AWAY KIT
Rassie reckons wearing your Bokke jersey spreads unity, and pride and helps to bring home the cup again.
RELATED: 'RASSIE: STORIES OF LIFE AND RUGBY' AUTOBIOGRAPHY READY TO BE RELEASED
We’d love it if everyone could join the #BokFriday movement. We believe in bringing hope to the country and it’d be great if the country could give us extra inspiration and motivation. Please, just wear it!Rassie Erasmus, Director of Rugby - SARU
Here's how schools can make the most of #BokFriday:
Dress in Green and Gold: Encourage students, faculty, and staff to don green and gold attire on any #BokFriday leading up to and during the Rugby World Cup - and on Springbok matchdays.
Share the gees on social media: Share photos, videos, and messages on social media. Tag the Boks (@BokRugby on Instagram, @Springboks on Facebook and Twitter) in your posts and use the hashtags #BokFriday and #StrongerTogether to amplify the spirit of unity.
Challenge rival schools: Tag a rival school in your social media posts to encourage them to “share in the gees” and keep the momentum going.
Bok Fridays are about more than a hashtag. In difficult times, sport has been a unifier for South Africans, proving that we are Stronger Together - just like the Bokke. It allows us South Africans to express unwavering support for our national team while building a sense of community and optimism that transcends the sporting arena.
RELATED: SPRINGBOK ELTON JANTJIES TESTS POSITIVE FOR BANNED SUBSTANCE, WHAT HAPPENS NOW?
This article first appeared on KFM : Rassie calls on Mzansi to wear Springbok jerseys for #BokFriday
More from Sport
Springbok Elton Jantjies tests positive for banned substance, what happens now?
Khalid Galant, CEO of the Institute for Drug Free Sport speaks on Jantjies' next steps after he tested positive for Clenbuterol.Read More
[WATCH] Twickenham rugby fans comment on South Africa SMASHING New Zealand
These fans (even some of the All Blacks) look like they had the time of their lives. France, we are coming!Read More
More Messi magic as Inter Miami’s unbeaten streak continues
Lionel Messi assisted two goals and scored in the penalty shootout to secure Inter Miami's spot in the U.S. Open Cup finalRead More
Salmaan Moerat rises as Stormers captain for 2023/2024 rugby season
John Dobson speaks about Salmaan Moerat's appointment as the DHL Stormers new captain.Read More
[WATCH] New Zealand rugby players campaign to legalise weed in sport
The cannabis in sport lobby comes after Isaia Walker-Leawere was banned for smoking cannabis with THC.Read More
[Rugby World Cup warmup] Springboks vs All Blacks: 'It's going to be BRUTAL!'
The Springboks take on the All Blacks tonight at 8.30 pm in their final warmup match before the 2023 Rugby World Cup.Read More
'I believe we could have won the World Cup' - Banyana Banyana coach Ellis
Another piece of history was made at the FIFA Women’s World Cup when Desiree Ellis guided Banyana Banyana to the round of 16 for the first time ever. Although South Africa were eliminated at that stage, the team and the coaching staff still received high praise for their achievements.Read More
'I am who I think I am & I am at the top of my game' - Banyana's Kaylin Swart
The 28-year-old started every game of the FIFA Women's World Cup where Banyana Banyana progressed to the round of 16 for the first time ever.Read More
FIFA Women’s World Cup reflects gender gap differences between countries
The FIFA Women’s World Cup successes gave some insight to gender inequalities beyond sport.Read More