State seeks to add murder charges against 5 men accused of robbing Nick Frischke
CAPE TOWN - The five men accused of robbing missing German tourist Nick Frischke are expected back in court on Tuesday.
Frischke was last seen hiking along the Hangberg trail in Hout Bay on Valentine’s Day 2023, and was not seen since.
The State indicated that it would like to add a murder charge to the suspects’ charge sheet, despite a body not being found.
READ: Nick Frischke’s family anxious to know what happened to him, says security firm
However, the State argued that it needed more time to prove a case of murder against the five accused.
At their previous appearance, prosecutors told the court that Frischke's disappearance created an image among tourists that South Africa was a dangerous country to visit.
The accused were found in possession of Frischke's belongings, and the State believes they know more than they were willing to admit.
The investigation into the German tourists' disappearance continues.
