



Adele adds another thing to the 'what can't Adele do' list with this one.

This time, the 16-time Grammy-award winning singer stopped her performance in Las Vegas to tell security to leave a fan alone who was seemingly just enjoying himself, capturing his concert experience.

Watch the video shared by @adeleslittleloveee on TikTok.

The video, shot by TikTok user @juanp_lastra, shows the fan standing up and singing along while holding a selfie stick to record his own performance alongside Adele's.

The fan is then approached by another concert-goer seated behind him who politely tells him that he's blocking the view - he sits down and continues singing.

Adele then instructs her fans to 'stand up' as she begins to sing 'Water Under The Bridge' - with the fan screaming as he gets to his feet.

Security then approaches the fan, with the fan saying: "I'll calm down" as security apparently instructs him to stop standing up and singing so loudly.

Adele then stops singing to address security and the fan asking the security guard to "leave the fan alone." The singer continued to ask, "why are you all bothering him? Can you leave [the fan] alone, please? They won’t bother you anymore, darling. You enjoy the show. Leave him alone."

While people are asking was Adele right to do this, others are praising the 'Rolling in the Deep' singer for just appreciating those who LOVE her.

And so continues Adele's acclaim!

This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] 'Leave him alone.' Adele stops security from killing a fan's vibe