Austrian town affected by 'over-tourism', residents protest for tourist limits

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Despite MULTIPLE warnings Bridget the Truck Eating Bridge is still well fed Many have tried to quell the appetite of Muizenberg’s most infamous attraction, Bridget the Truck Eating Bridge, but to no avail. 29 August 2023 2:24 PM
British journalist shares a poignant goodbye to SA, a country of great extremes After living here for 15 years, British journalist Andrew Harding shared a farewell letter to South Africa, which is being shared... 29 August 2023 1:22 PM
Ihata Shelter gets new wheels to get victims 'help they need when they need it' Ihata Shelter for abused women and children has acquired a vehicle dedicated to GBV response. 29 August 2023 12:51 PM
View all Local
DA to introduce motion for fresh election in JHB in attempts to dissolve council Should the DA motion be successful, by-elections will be held across the city within 90 days. 29 August 2023 9:45 AM
‘I must take it in its stride’: EFF MP Khoza has no issue with Parly resignation The party's leader, Julius Malema, announced on Sunday that over 210 of the EFF's public representatives would be fired failing to... 29 August 2023 8:15 AM
Joburg DA says Phalatse will be 'sorely missed' as she resigns as CoJ councillor Phalatse, who was the metro's former mayor and former caucus leader of the party, announced her resignation in a media statement o... 29 August 2023 7:29 AM
View all Politics
Rail sees 46 million less passenger trips in June 2023 than one decade ago According to StatsSA, our rail services have taken a massive hit. 29 August 2023 11:53 AM
Kagiso Mainganya gives insight into her career as an Air Traffic Controller When her sister fortuitously finds a job advert in the newspaper, "Air Traffic Controllers Needed", it sets the wheels in motion f... 28 August 2023 9:59 PM
Why your favourite rice dish is going to cost a lot more India, the world’s largest rice exporter, has implemented an export ban on a variety of its grain exports. 28 August 2023 8:49 PM
View all Business
Screen time is contributing to chronic sleep deprivation in tweens and teens A pediatric sleep expert explains how critical sleep is to kids’ mental health. 29 August 2023 2:35 PM
Brave Uber driver saves pregnant pangolin The Uber driver faced animal traffickers to save the life of a pregnant pangolin. 29 August 2023 2:31 PM
Oasis' 'Definitely Maybe' turns 29 today. Is a reunion on the books? Liam Gallagher alluded to a celebration for the album's 30th anniversary. 29 August 2023 12:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rassie calls on Mzansi to wear Springbok jerseys for #BokFriday The Rugby World Cup is here, which means it's time to don green and gold for #BokFriday! 29 August 2023 9:22 AM
Springbok Elton Jantjies tests positive for banned substance, what happens now? Khalid Galant, CEO of the Institute for Drug Free Sport speaks on Jantjies' next steps after he tested positive for Clenbuterol. 28 August 2023 10:34 AM
[WATCH] Twickenham rugby fans comment on South Africa SMASHING New Zealand These fans (even some of the All Blacks) look like they had the time of their lives. France, we are coming! 26 August 2023 5:29 PM
View all Sport
African animation is on the rise and taking the international stage by storm Triggerfish Animation's Creative director, Anthony Silverston speaks about the company's place in African animation. 29 August 2023 2:05 PM
Oasis' 'Definitely Maybe' turns 29 today. Is a reunion on the books? Liam Gallagher alluded to a celebration for the album's 30th anniversary. 29 August 2023 12:35 PM
Mzansi rallies behind Leon Schuster as he recovers from back op The comedian is reportedly on the road to recovery following a back operation. 29 August 2023 11:30 AM
View all Entertainment
Loch Ness Monster: Real or fake? Search finds 'glooping sounds not heard before' Scientists have found new evidence of Scotland's legendary myth, the Loch Ness Monster, but forgot to record sonic evidence. 29 August 2023 12:08 PM
Live worm found in woman’s brain in world first: 'It’s alive and wriggling' It is reported the worm could have been there for up to two months. 29 August 2023 11:44 AM
Why Japan has started pumping water from Fukushima into the Pacific Those involved in the local fishing industry are concerned about Japan's decision to pump this water into the ocean. 29 August 2023 11:38 AM
View all World
Cannabis provides a living for families in Nigeria, should drug laws be changed? A study calls for a rethink of drug laws as Cannabis is illegal in Nigeria but provides a living for some families. 29 August 2023 11:14 AM
'Chaotic' Zimbabwe election extended for a day, despite voting laws Zimbabwean journalist Zenzele Ndebele weighs in on the 2023 Zimbabwe elections. 24 August 2023 9:32 AM
Zimbabwe heads to the polls. A 'close' election is expected Zimbabweans are preparing to take to the polls on Wednesday (23 August) for the national elections. 22 August 2023 12:16 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The tricky tightrope of plea deals for assassinations in SA The Hawks must now use what they have from striking a plea deal to ensure justice for Babita Deokaran. 24 August 2023 6:32 AM
What happens if medical practice doesn't submit your claim in time? If you're a medical aid member you trust that your medical service provider will submit an invoice to your scheme, and on time. Wh... 23 August 2023 9:04 PM
[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup? 'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn’t seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The... 22 August 2023 9:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Austrian town affected by 'over-tourism', residents protest for tourist limits

29 August 2023 11:25 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Austria
Adam Gilchrist
The World View

A small town called Hallstatt in Austria is protesting over-tourism as it sees up to 10,000 visitors a day.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist who reports on trending news. Skip to 4.17 for this one.

Gilchrist says that a small town called Hallstatt in Austria, which reportedly houses only 700 locals, is experiencing "over-tourism" with more than 10,000 visitors a day during peak season.

Hallstatt is a small picturesque town with the Alpine lake running through it and is surrounded by craggy mountains.

It's so popular that China built a replica of the town in 2006 which featured in a South Korean romantic drama boosting the town's popularity.

RELATED: Best of the Cape Winners 2023

While tourism has been good for Hallstatt's economy, some locals say there are simply too many visitors.

Residents are protesting against "over-tourism" asking that the City put a number limit on those entering the country, implement time limits for popular destinations and place a ban on tour buses in the evening to avoid over-crowding.

For now, like Venice and other places affected by what's known as over-tourism, it looks as if Hallstatt will have to endure the mixed blessings of its popularity.

As Gilchrist says, "popularity can be a double-edged sword."

RELATED: INSTAGRAM IS MAKING YOU A BAD TOURIST... HERE’S HOW TO TRAVEL RESPECTFULLY

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




29 August 2023 11:25 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Austria
Adam Gilchrist
The World View

More from World

Screengrab from CBS Evening News, YouTube

Loch Ness Monster: Real or fake? Search finds 'glooping sounds not heard before'

29 August 2023 12:08 PM

Scientists have found new evidence of Scotland's legendary myth, the Loch Ness Monster, but forgot to record sonic evidence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/Tima Miroshnichenko

Live worm found in woman’s brain in world first: 'It’s alive and wriggling'

29 August 2023 11:44 AM

It is reported the worm could have been there for up to two months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© igroyal/123rf.com

Why Japan has started pumping water from Fukushima into the Pacific

29 August 2023 11:38 AM

Those involved in the local fishing industry are concerned about Japan's decision to pump this water into the ocean.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Ukrainian soldier. © bumbledee/123rf.com

Russia deploys elite fighting group as Ukraine counter-offensive sees some gains

29 August 2023 10:46 AM

This comes after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed in June that his country's counter-offensive against Russian invaders began.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Roman Colosseum. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Kurt Kaiser

Rome authorities working to clear rat infestation at the Colosseum

28 August 2023 12:57 PM

The city says the rats were attracted by the piles of trash left by tourists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BRICS leaders and dignitaries attend the business forum during the 15th BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on 22 August 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

How Russia is using ‘memory diplomacy’ to fight for allies among BRICS countries

28 August 2023 12:17 PM

Amid the war in Ukraine, Russia is making strategic use of nostalgia to secure allies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: 123rf

Three black people shot dead by white gunman in racially-motivated attack

28 August 2023 12:10 PM

Two men and one woman were shot dead inside a discount store in the town of Jacksonville, Florida.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

German passport. © yuragolub/123rf.com

Germany proposes new legislation to make it easier to become a citizen

25 August 2023 4:31 PM

The German government is attempting to make it easier for non-EU citizens to become naturalised citizens.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: © fotogigi85/123rf.com

Is Prigozhin really dead? Did Putin murder him or was it a 'weird accident'?

25 August 2023 9:21 AM

It's believed that the plane, shot down by Russian air defences, killed Yevgeny Prigozhin along with group commander Dmitry Utkin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Donald Trump mugshot / Twitter: @wojciechce

Tronk for Trump? Former US president turns himself in. Gets mugshot taken

25 August 2023 8:31 AM

Donald Trump has since been released on a $200 000 bond.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Against all odds!! Family brings own PAP to a restaurant

Local

State seeks to add murder charges against 5 men accused of robbing Nick Frischke

Local

'President's estate can solve the housing crisis by turning into public housing'

Local

EWN Highlights

Mariska Loots talks giving back, her sports path & her nomination for altruisim

29 August 2023 3:51 PM

I feel 'guilty' for resigning, but it’s' 'the right thing to do' - Phalatase

29 August 2023 3:35 PM

Criminal charges against CT pub owners accused of racism dropped - lawyer

29 August 2023 2:19 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA