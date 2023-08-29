[WATCH] Against all odds!! Family brings own PAP to a restaurant
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.
Social media is divided over a family's decision to bring pap to Spur.
A Twitter user defended the family, saying that some members have food allergies and they can bring their food.
Bringing own food is ok sometimes. Eg. a family member has allergies or they are on a prescribed diet or medication & have restricted meals. However best is to be polite and ask the manager, she may allow it with a fee. Or buy and go to a public space in the mall or go home.' Madumbe (@igorm365) August 28, 2023
A mountain of pap was served by the mother to her family at Spur in Century City.
I would have politely asked them to leave. How is the acceptable? @SpurRestaurant pic.twitter.com/pWVK5GJhJI' 🅲🆁🅰🅸🅶'🆂 🆆🅾🆁🅻🅳 (@Mr_Siems1984) August 28, 2023
Scroll above to see what else is going viral.
This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Against all odds!! Family brings own PAP to a restaurant
More from Local
Despite MULTIPLE warnings Bridget the Truck Eating Bridge is still well fed
Many have tried to quell the appetite of Muizenberg’s most infamous attraction, Bridget the Truck Eating Bridge, but to no avail.Read More
British journalist shares a poignant goodbye to SA, a country of great extremes
After living here for 15 years, British journalist Andrew Harding shared a farewell letter to South Africa, which is being shared far and wide.Read More
Ihata Shelter gets new wheels to get victims 'help they need when they need it'
Ihata Shelter for abused women and children has acquired a vehicle dedicated to GBV response.Read More
The Big Debate: Should people have the right to die by assisted suicide?
Assisted suicide, or euthanasia, is a contentious topic with people holding strong views on either side of the argument.Read More
'President's estate can solve the housing crisis by turning into public housing'
The country is faced with a housing crisis and Ramaphosa's Genadendal Residence may be a solution.Read More
'Men need to be role models to boys to stop GBV' - Uyinene Mrwetyana's mother
August 2023 marks four years since the murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana, and her family is fighting to honour her life and legacy.Read More
Rail sees 46 million less passenger trips in June 2023 than one decade ago
According to StatsSA, our rail services have taken a massive hit.Read More
Zuma's private prosecution of Ramaphosa postponed to December
The case came before the Joburg High Court briefly on Tuesday.Read More
DA to introduce motion for fresh election in JHB in attempts to dissolve council
Should the DA motion be successful, by-elections will be held across the city within 90 days.Read More