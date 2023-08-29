Why Japan has started pumping water from Fukushima into the Pacific

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Despite MULTIPLE warnings Bridget the Truck Eating Bridge is still well fed Many have tried to quell the appetite of Muizenberg’s most infamous attraction, Bridget the Truck Eating Bridge, but to no avail. 29 August 2023 2:24 PM
British journalist shares a poignant goodbye to SA, a country of great extremes After living here for 15 years, British journalist Andrew Harding shared a farewell letter to South Africa, which is being shared... 29 August 2023 1:22 PM
Ihata Shelter gets new wheels to get victims 'help they need when they need it' Ihata Shelter for abused women and children has acquired a vehicle dedicated to GBV response. 29 August 2023 12:51 PM
View all Local
DA to introduce motion for fresh election in JHB in attempts to dissolve council Should the DA motion be successful, by-elections will be held across the city within 90 days. 29 August 2023 9:45 AM
‘I must take it in its stride’: EFF MP Khoza has no issue with Parly resignation The party's leader, Julius Malema, announced on Sunday that over 210 of the EFF's public representatives would be fired failing to... 29 August 2023 8:15 AM
Joburg DA says Phalatse will be 'sorely missed' as she resigns as CoJ councillor Phalatse, who was the metro's former mayor and former caucus leader of the party, announced her resignation in a media statement o... 29 August 2023 7:29 AM
View all Politics
Rail sees 46 million less passenger trips in June 2023 than one decade ago According to StatsSA, our rail services have taken a massive hit. 29 August 2023 11:53 AM
Kagiso Mainganya gives insight into her career as an Air Traffic Controller When her sister fortuitously finds a job advert in the newspaper, "Air Traffic Controllers Needed", it sets the wheels in motion f... 28 August 2023 9:59 PM
Why your favourite rice dish is going to cost a lot more India, the world’s largest rice exporter, has implemented an export ban on a variety of its grain exports. 28 August 2023 8:49 PM
View all Business
Screen time is contributing to chronic sleep deprivation in tweens and teens A pediatric sleep expert explains how critical sleep is to kids’ mental health. 29 August 2023 2:35 PM
Brave Uber driver saves pregnant pangolin The Uber driver faced animal traffickers to save the life of a pregnant pangolin. 29 August 2023 2:31 PM
Oasis' 'Definitely Maybe' turns 29 today. Is a reunion on the books? Liam Gallagher alluded to a celebration for the album's 30th anniversary. 29 August 2023 12:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rassie calls on Mzansi to wear Springbok jerseys for #BokFriday The Rugby World Cup is here, which means it's time to don green and gold for #BokFriday! 29 August 2023 9:22 AM
Springbok Elton Jantjies tests positive for banned substance, what happens now? Khalid Galant, CEO of the Institute for Drug Free Sport speaks on Jantjies' next steps after he tested positive for Clenbuterol. 28 August 2023 10:34 AM
[WATCH] Twickenham rugby fans comment on South Africa SMASHING New Zealand These fans (even some of the All Blacks) look like they had the time of their lives. France, we are coming! 26 August 2023 5:29 PM
View all Sport
African animation is on the rise and taking the international stage by storm Triggerfish Animation's Creative director, Anthony Silverston speaks about the company's place in African animation. 29 August 2023 2:05 PM
Oasis' 'Definitely Maybe' turns 29 today. Is a reunion on the books? Liam Gallagher alluded to a celebration for the album's 30th anniversary. 29 August 2023 12:35 PM
Mzansi rallies behind Leon Schuster as he recovers from back op The comedian is reportedly on the road to recovery following a back operation. 29 August 2023 11:30 AM
View all Entertainment
Loch Ness Monster: Real or fake? Search finds 'glooping sounds not heard before' Scientists have found new evidence of Scotland's legendary myth, the Loch Ness Monster, but forgot to record sonic evidence. 29 August 2023 12:08 PM
Live worm found in woman’s brain in world first: 'It’s alive and wriggling' It is reported the worm could have been there for up to two months. 29 August 2023 11:44 AM
Why Japan has started pumping water from Fukushima into the Pacific Those involved in the local fishing industry are concerned about Japan's decision to pump this water into the ocean. 29 August 2023 11:38 AM
View all World
Cannabis provides a living for families in Nigeria, should drug laws be changed? A study calls for a rethink of drug laws as Cannabis is illegal in Nigeria but provides a living for some families. 29 August 2023 11:14 AM
'Chaotic' Zimbabwe election extended for a day, despite voting laws Zimbabwean journalist Zenzele Ndebele weighs in on the 2023 Zimbabwe elections. 24 August 2023 9:32 AM
Zimbabwe heads to the polls. A 'close' election is expected Zimbabweans are preparing to take to the polls on Wednesday (23 August) for the national elections. 22 August 2023 12:16 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The tricky tightrope of plea deals for assassinations in SA The Hawks must now use what they have from striking a plea deal to ensure justice for Babita Deokaran. 24 August 2023 6:32 AM
What happens if medical practice doesn't submit your claim in time? If you're a medical aid member you trust that your medical service provider will submit an invoice to your scheme, and on time. Wh... 23 August 2023 9:04 PM
[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup? 'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn’t seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The... 22 August 2023 9:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Why Japan has started pumping water from Fukushima into the Pacific

29 August 2023 11:38 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Japan
Fukushima
radioactive

Those involved in the local fishing industry are concerned about Japan's decision to pump this water into the ocean.

Written by Edmond Sanganyado: Assistant Professor in Environmental Forensics, Northumbria University, Newcastle

Japan’s decision to release water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant has been greeted with horror by the local fishing industry as well as China and several Pacific Island states. China – which together with Hong Kong imports more than US$1.1bn (£866m) of seafood from Japan every year – has slapped a ban on all seafood imports from Japan, citing health concerns.

Tokyo has asked for the ban to be lifted immediately. The Japanese prime minister, Fumio Kishida, told reporters on Thursday: “We strongly encourage discussion among experts based on scientific grounds.” Japan has previously criticised China for spreading “scientifically unfounded claims”.

Japan remains steadfast in its assurance that the water is safe. The discharge process, which will take 30 years, was approved by the International Atomic Energy Agency – the intergovernmental organisation that develops safety standards for managing radioactive waste. And seawater samples taken following the water’s release showed radioactivity levels more than seven times lower than the drinking water limit set by the World Health Organization.

Since the world’s highest authority on radioactive waste backs Japan’s plan, should we also dismiss the concerns raised by Pacific nations and local fishermen as merely irrational fear of radioactive materials?

Contaminated water

In 2011, a magnitude 9.0 earthquake off the north-eastern coast of Japan’s main island, Honshu, triggered a tsunami that devastated many coastal areas of the country. Tsunami waves knocked out the Fukushima nuclear power plant’s backup electricity supply and caused meltdowns in three of its reactors. The event is regarded as one of the worst nuclear accidents in history.

Since the accident, water has been used to cool the damaged reactors. But, as the reactor core contains numerous radioactive elements, including ruthenium, uranium, plutonium, strontium, caesium and tritium, the cooling water has become contaminated.

The tainted water is stored in more than 1,000 steel tanks at the power plant. It has been treated to remove most of the radioactive contaminants – but traces of the radioactive isotope tritium remain.

Removing tritium from the water is challenging. Tritium is a radioactive form of hydrogen that forms water molecules with properties similar to regular water.

It does decay over time to form helium (which is less harmful). But tritium has a half-life of slightly over 12 years.

This is relatively quick in comparison to other radioactive contaminants. But it will still take around 100 years for the radioactivity of the tritium within the tanks at Fukushima to drop below 1%.

To safely store the water that will continue to be contaminated over that time (some 100 tonnes of water each day), the plant’s operators will need to construct an additional 2,700 storage tanks. This may be impractical – storage space at Fukushima is fast running out.

RELATED: Japan plans to dump Fukushima's toxic radioactive waste into the Pacific Ocean

Should we be concerned?

Studies have, in the past, explored the health effects of tritium exposure. However, much of this research has focused on organisms such as zebrafish and marine mussels. Research from France, for example, found that tritium – in the form of titrated water – led to DNA damage, altered muscle tissue and changed movement patterns in zebrafish larvae.

Interestingly, the zebrafish were exposed to tritium concentrations similar to those estimated to be in the storage tanks at Fukushima. But the tritium at Fukushima will be significantly diluted before its release, reaching levels almost a million times lower than those that caused health issues in zebrafish larvae.

Marine organisms within the discharge zone will experience consistent exposure to this low concentration over the next 30 years. We cannot definitively rule out potential repercussions from this on marine life. And, importantly, the findings from these studies cannot be universally applied to all animals.

It’s worth noting, however, that organisms can eliminate half of the tritium in their bodies through biological processes in less than two weeks (known as the biological half-life).

RELATED: Dogs of Chernobyl have mutated DNA 15 generations later

© igroyal/123rf.com
© igroyal/123rf.com

But that’s not everything

In theory, it’s also possible that the potential health issues linked to tritium could worsen due to the presence of other chemical contaminants. In China, researchers discovered that exposing zebrafish larvae to both tritium and genistein – a naturally occurring compound produced by some plants that is commonly found in water – led to reduced survival and hatching rates.

The amount of tritium used in this study was over 3,000 times less than that used in the French study. But it still exceeded the levels being discharged into the Pacific Ocean from Fukushima by almost 250 times.

Yet it’s possible that other chemical contaminants present in the ocean near Japan or within the storage tanks could interact with tritium in a similar way, potentially offsetting the benefits of dilution.

Given that we lack precise knowledge of the exact chemical pollutants present in Fukushima’s water storage tanks and their potential combined effects with tritium, it could be unwise to casually brush aside the very real concerns raised by Pacific nations and fishermen.

Article published courtesy of the Conversation.

The Conversation


29 August 2023 11:38 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Japan
Fukushima
radioactive

More from World

Screengrab from CBS Evening News, YouTube

Loch Ness Monster: Real or fake? Search finds 'glooping sounds not heard before'

29 August 2023 12:08 PM

Scientists have found new evidence of Scotland's legendary myth, the Loch Ness Monster, but forgot to record sonic evidence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/Tima Miroshnichenko

Live worm found in woman’s brain in world first: 'It’s alive and wriggling'

29 August 2023 11:44 AM

It is reported the worm could have been there for up to two months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ dolgachov/123rf.com

Austrian town affected by 'over-tourism', residents protest for tourist limits

29 August 2023 11:25 AM

A small town called Hallstatt in Austria is protesting over-tourism as it sees up to 10,000 visitors a day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Ukrainian soldier. © bumbledee/123rf.com

Russia deploys elite fighting group as Ukraine counter-offensive sees some gains

29 August 2023 10:46 AM

This comes after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed in June that his country's counter-offensive against Russian invaders began.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Roman Colosseum. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Kurt Kaiser

Rome authorities working to clear rat infestation at the Colosseum

28 August 2023 12:57 PM

The city says the rats were attracted by the piles of trash left by tourists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BRICS leaders and dignitaries attend the business forum during the 15th BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on 22 August 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

How Russia is using ‘memory diplomacy’ to fight for allies among BRICS countries

28 August 2023 12:17 PM

Amid the war in Ukraine, Russia is making strategic use of nostalgia to secure allies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: 123rf

Three black people shot dead by white gunman in racially-motivated attack

28 August 2023 12:10 PM

Two men and one woman were shot dead inside a discount store in the town of Jacksonville, Florida.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

German passport. © yuragolub/123rf.com

Germany proposes new legislation to make it easier to become a citizen

25 August 2023 4:31 PM

The German government is attempting to make it easier for non-EU citizens to become naturalised citizens.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: © fotogigi85/123rf.com

Is Prigozhin really dead? Did Putin murder him or was it a 'weird accident'?

25 August 2023 9:21 AM

It's believed that the plane, shot down by Russian air defences, killed Yevgeny Prigozhin along with group commander Dmitry Utkin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Donald Trump mugshot / Twitter: @wojciechce

Tronk for Trump? Former US president turns himself in. Gets mugshot taken

25 August 2023 8:31 AM

Donald Trump has since been released on a $200 000 bond.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Against all odds!! Family brings own PAP to a restaurant

Local

State seeks to add murder charges against 5 men accused of robbing Nick Frischke

Local

'President's estate can solve the housing crisis by turning into public housing'

Local

EWN Highlights

Mariska Loots talks giving back, her sports path & her nomination for altruisim

29 August 2023 3:51 PM

I feel 'guilty' for resigning, but it’s' 'the right thing to do' - Phalatase

29 August 2023 3:35 PM

Criminal charges against CT pub owners accused of racism dropped - lawyer

29 August 2023 2:19 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA