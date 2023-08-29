



Social media was a buzz with well wishes over the weekend after news broke that comedian Leon Schuster was in hospital.

He is on the road to recovery in a Pretoria hospital following a back operation, Huisgenoot reports.

Schuster hurt his back while filming 'Mr Bones 3: Son of Bones'.

His first appearance since the operation was in a video posted to the 'Afrikaans is Groot' Facebook page.

The 72-year-old was in high spirits as he shared a message to fans ahead of the Springboks’ clash against New Zealand’s All Blacks on 25 August.

“I am lying here in my hospital bed and I feel good today,” he said.

Well-wishes flooded the comment section of the video while others took to social media to share tributes to the comedian.

Speedy recovery to South African Box Office king, Leon Schuster 👊 pic.twitter.com/xNiDV3rTyL ' Boosting Cable (@BoostingCable) August 28, 2023

This article first appeared on 947 : Mzansi rallies behind Leon Schuster as he recovers from back op