Mzansi rallies behind Leon Schuster as he recovers from back op
Social media was a buzz with well wishes over the weekend after news broke that comedian Leon Schuster was in hospital.
He is on the road to recovery in a Pretoria hospital following a back operation, Huisgenoot reports.
Schuster hurt his back while filming 'Mr Bones 3: Son of Bones'.
His first appearance since the operation was in a video posted to the 'Afrikaans is Groot' Facebook page.
The 72-year-old was in high spirits as he shared a message to fans ahead of the Springboks’ clash against New Zealand’s All Blacks on 25 August.
“I am lying here in my hospital bed and I feel good today,” he said.
Well-wishes flooded the comment section of the video while others took to social media to share tributes to the comedian.
Speedy recovery to South African Box Office king, Leon Schuster 👊 pic.twitter.com/xNiDV3rTyL' Boosting Cable (@BoostingCable) August 28, 2023
This article first appeared on 947 : Mzansi rallies behind Leon Schuster as he recovers from back op
Source : https://www.facebook.com/watch/?ref=embed_video&v=231915069835899
