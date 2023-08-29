Mzansi rallies behind Leon Schuster as he recovers from back op

Streaming issues? Report here
Despite MULTIPLE warnings Bridget the Truck Eating Bridge is still well fed Many have tried to quell the appetite of Muizenberg's most infamous attraction, Bridget the Truck Eating Bridge, but to no avail. 29 August 2023 2:24 PM
British journalist shares a poignant goodbye to SA, a country of great extremes After living here for 15 years, British journalist Andrew Harding shared a farewell letter to South Africa, which is being shared... 29 August 2023 1:22 PM
Ihata Shelter gets new wheels to get victims 'help they need when they need it' Ihata Shelter for abused women and children has acquired a vehicle dedicated to GBV response. 29 August 2023 12:51 PM
DA to introduce motion for fresh election in JHB in attempts to dissolve council Should the DA motion be successful, by-elections will be held across the city within 90 days. 29 August 2023 9:45 AM
'I must take it in its stride': EFF MP Khoza has no issue with Parly resignation The party's leader, Julius Malema, announced on Sunday that over 210 of the EFF's public representatives would be fired failing to... 29 August 2023 8:15 AM
Joburg DA says Phalatse will be 'sorely missed' as she resigns as CoJ councillor Phalatse, who was the metro's former mayor and former caucus leader of the party, announced her resignation in a media statement o... 29 August 2023 7:29 AM
Rail sees 46 million less passenger trips in June 2023 than one decade ago According to StatsSA, our rail services have taken a massive hit. 29 August 2023 11:53 AM
Kagiso Mainganya gives insight into her career as an Air Traffic Controller When her sister fortuitously finds a job advert in the newspaper, "Air Traffic Controllers Needed", it sets the wheels in motion f... 28 August 2023 9:59 PM
Why your favourite rice dish is going to cost a lot more India, the world's largest rice exporter, has implemented an export ban on a variety of its grain exports. 28 August 2023 8:49 PM
Screen time is contributing to chronic sleep deprivation in tweens and teens A pediatric sleep expert explains how critical sleep is to kids' mental health. 29 August 2023 2:35 PM
Brave Uber driver saves pregnant pangolin The Uber driver faced animal traffickers to save the life of a pregnant pangolin. 29 August 2023 2:31 PM
Oasis' 'Definitely Maybe' turns 29 today. Is a reunion on the books? Liam Gallagher alluded to a celebration for the album's 30th anniversary. 29 August 2023 12:35 PM
Rassie calls on Mzansi to wear Springbok jerseys for #BokFriday The Rugby World Cup is here, which means it's time to don green and gold for #BokFriday! 29 August 2023 9:22 AM
Springbok Elton Jantjies tests positive for banned substance, what happens now? Khalid Galant, CEO of the Institute for Drug Free Sport speaks on Jantjies' next steps after he tested positive for Clenbuterol. 28 August 2023 10:34 AM
[WATCH] Twickenham rugby fans comment on South Africa SMASHING New Zealand These fans (even some of the All Blacks) look like they had the time of their lives. France, we are coming! 26 August 2023 5:29 PM
African animation is on the rise and taking the international stage by storm Triggerfish Animation's Creative director, Anthony Silverston speaks about the company's place in African animation. 29 August 2023 2:05 PM
Oasis' 'Definitely Maybe' turns 29 today. Is a reunion on the books? Liam Gallagher alluded to a celebration for the album's 30th anniversary. 29 August 2023 12:35 PM
Mzansi rallies behind Leon Schuster as he recovers from back op The comedian is reportedly on the road to recovery following a back operation. 29 August 2023 11:30 AM
Loch Ness Monster: Real or fake? Search finds 'glooping sounds not heard before' Scientists have found new evidence of Scotland's legendary myth, the Loch Ness Monster, but forgot to record sonic evidence. 29 August 2023 12:08 PM
Live worm found in woman's brain in world first: 'It's alive and wriggling' It is reported the worm could have been there for up to two months. 29 August 2023 11:44 AM
Why Japan has started pumping water from Fukushima into the Pacific Those involved in the local fishing industry are concerned about Japan's decision to pump this water into the ocean. 29 August 2023 11:38 AM
Cannabis provides a living for families in Nigeria, should drug laws be changed? A study calls for a rethink of drug laws as Cannabis is illegal in Nigeria but provides a living for some families. 29 August 2023 11:14 AM
'Chaotic' Zimbabwe election extended for a day, despite voting laws Zimbabwean journalist Zenzele Ndebele weighs in on the 2023 Zimbabwe elections. 24 August 2023 9:32 AM
Zimbabwe heads to the polls. A 'close' election is expected Zimbabweans are preparing to take to the polls on Wednesday (23 August) for the national elections. 22 August 2023 12:16 PM
MANDY WIENER: The tricky tightrope of plea deals for assassinations in SA The Hawks must now use what they have from striking a plea deal to ensure justice for Babita Deokaran. 24 August 2023 6:32 AM
What happens if medical practice doesn't submit your claim in time? If you're a medical aid member you trust that your medical service provider will submit an invoice to your scheme, and on time. Wh... 23 August 2023 9:04 PM
[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup? 'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn't seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The... 22 August 2023 9:31 PM
Mzansi rallies behind Leon Schuster as he recovers from back op

29 August 2023 11:30 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Leon Schuster

The comedian is reportedly on the road to recovery following a back operation.

Social media was a buzz with well wishes over the weekend after news broke that comedian Leon Schuster was in hospital.

He is on the road to recovery in a Pretoria hospital following a back operation, Huisgenoot reports.

Schuster hurt his back while filming 'Mr Bones 3: Son of Bones'.

His first appearance since the operation was in a video posted to the 'Afrikaans is Groot' Facebook page.

The 72-year-old was in high spirits as he shared a message to fans ahead of the Springboks’ clash against New Zealand’s All Blacks on 25 August.

“I am lying here in my hospital bed and I feel good today,” he said.

Well-wishes flooded the comment section of the video while others took to social media to share tributes to the comedian.


This article first appeared on 947 : Mzansi rallies behind Leon Schuster as he recovers from back op




More from Entertainment

Picture: Triggerfish Animation on Facebook

African animation is on the rise and taking the international stage by storm

29 August 2023 2:05 PM

Triggerfish Animation's Creative director, Anthony Silverston speaks about the company's place in African animation.

English rock band, Oasis. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Will Fresch

Oasis' 'Definitely Maybe' turns 29 today. Is a reunion on the books?

29 August 2023 12:35 PM

Liam Gallagher alluded to a celebration for the album's 30th anniversary.

Adele is one of only three artists to have the 'Big Four' Grammy awards. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

[WATCH] 'Leave him alone.' Adele stops security from killing a fan's vibe

29 August 2023 11:11 AM

Adele stopped her Las Vegas concert to help a fan who was constantly being bothered by security.

Late singer-songwriter, Michael Jackson. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Constru-centro

Michael Jackson would’ve turned 65 today

29 August 2023 9:57 AM

The King of Pop passed away in June 2009.

Facebook screengrab from Kramer Studios

On this day in 1991, Nirvana's legendary 'Nevermind' premiers on US radio

29 August 2023 9:33 AM

And the rest is history...

Rapper, Eminem. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/DoD News Features

Eminem tells Republican politician to drop the mic, stop rapping his music

29 August 2023 8:20 AM

Videos of the Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy rapping along to 'Lose Yourself' are going viral.

Image source: screengrab from YouTube on Drakensberg Boys Choir

[WATCH] Drakensberg Boys Choir delivers soulful magic with Duduz’umoya wami

28 August 2023 1:51 PM

Penned by Mzwandile Mabuza, the song is an ode to finding peace within oneself.

Image source: YouTube King Price Insurance screengrab

[WATCH] King Price generates 'new' South African anthem for loadshedding woes

28 August 2023 12:00 PM

King Price Insurance is making Mzansi giggle with their ad featuring a new South African anthem.

Actor, comedian and musician, Jack Black. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/vagueonthehow

Happy 54th birthday, Jack Black!

28 August 2023 11:39 AM

From Jumanji to School of Rock, celebrate Jack Black with a look back at his top movie roles.

Image source: screengrab from aquaofficial.com

Come on Barbie, let’s go on a 'world tour'?

28 August 2023 11:30 AM

Yes, it's Barbie's world and now original 'Barbie Girl' hit-makers Aqua are along for the ride!

