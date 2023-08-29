Loch Ness Monster: Real or fake? Search finds 'glooping sounds not heard before'





Lester Kiewit speaks to Paul Nixon, the general manager of the Loch Ness Centre, about a huge search which took place on the lake in the Scottish Highlands for the mythical and elusive “Nessie” over the weekend.

The mystery surrounding the Loch Ness Monster has been carried through generations as a myth for over 90 years - the monster's even been dubbed "Nessie" since gaining popularity.

Loch Ness, which lies in the Scottish Highlands, is the United Kingdom's largest lake by volume, at 23 miles (36 kilometres) long and with a maximum depth of 788 feet (240 metres).

Legends around a monster in the body of water emerged as early as 565 AD, when the Irish monk Saint Columba wrote an account of the creature attacking a swimmer.

The Loch Ness Center in the Highland village of Drumnadrochit said that there have officially been 1,100 recorded sightings of the monster.

On Sunday (27 August) hundreds of volunteers came out to the lake in numbers in search of new evidence to prove that the Loch Ness Monster exists - the search is making global news since it's the first time in over 50 years that people have searched for Nessie in large groups like this.

Upon this exploration, scientists and volunteers collected evidence including "glooping" underwater sounds that Nixon says might put their research on a new trajectory.

We haven't found a monster but a hydrophone picked up several glooping sounds not heard before. Paul Nixon, General Manager - Loch Ness Centre

However, one of the researcher's forgot to press record so the "glooping" sounds wasn't recorded for further evaluation.

Nixon says that despite not hitting record, there were many people on the boat who heard the same "glooping" sounds.

Nixon adds that they went back to the spot at a later time to record "glooping" sounds but no sounds were picked up.

He remains positive about this finding because it "invites further questioning."

It's a good new line of questioning to follow up on even though not much is known about where it's coming from or what's causing the sounds. When we hear unexplained evidence like this, it invites further questioning. Paul Nixon, General Manager - Loch Ness Centre

Other findings from the search will be analysed - while this happens, the search for Nessie will close (for now) but continues as a legendary myth... and boost Scotland's tourism in the meantime.

