Fans mourn passing of 'Idols SA' contestant Terra Cox
JOHANNESBURG - Season 12 Idols SA contestant, Tersius Eathon Kocks, who was better known as Terra Cox, was discovered dead at the age of 35 in his house on Sunday.
Alton Zakay, an artist, announced Cox's passing on social media on Monday.
"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tersius Eathon Kocks, better known as Terra Cox," he said in his post. "Please accept our heartfelt sympathy. His family and friends are in our hearts and prayers. We sincerely hope that they can find solace and peace during this trying time of loss."
Cox's cause of cause has not yet been made public yet. The late singer was honoured by Idols SA and Mzansi Magic, who were" saddened" by his death.
The @Mzansimagic and #IdolsSA family are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Season 12 contestant, Terra Cox. We’ll remember him as a talented performer. Rest in power. 🕊️🤍 pic.twitter.com/MG962njQCR' Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) August 28, 2023
After he left Idols SA, Gallo Records signed him, and Cox dedicated himself entirely to music, writing songs and giving live performances. Raise the Dead was one of the songs he released under the Gallo moniker.
Cox's fans took to social media to express their shock and sorrow over his passing.
His love on the brain performance 🔥🔥🔥 oh Terra🥀' Mrs Coconut (@MsLeeRay) August 28, 2023
Oh nooooo! This is sad hle. May you rest easy Terra!!!! You were a unique powerhouse during your time.' Mrs_M #MassCountry (@trt4life) August 28, 2023
What a talented person he was 🙌 A very humble soul 😥 Good Night Terra Cox 🕊️' Ts'epang Fats Khiba (Thiba) (@ntatekhiba) August 28, 2023
My favourite contestant of all times. Fell inlove with him when he did "Love on the brain" 😍' 👑Mogoshadi👑 (@Shadie29) August 28, 2023
I remember the showstopper performances, and also such a calm character. May his soul RIP' Kabelo Motlhomi (@Kabzer) August 28, 2023
Cox Love on the Brain performance on Idols SA:
This article first appeared on EWN : Fans mourn passing of 'Idols SA' contestant Terra Cox
