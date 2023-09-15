Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
There just might be a silver lining to the relentless interest rate hikes.

15 September 2023
by Kopano Mohlala

Interest rate hikes have hit people hard but there could be some benefit.

The recent surge in inflation has prompted a cycle of relentless interest rate hikes, triggering various economic challenges. However, there's more to the story than meets the eye. Amidst the concerns faced by many South Africans, a unique opportunity is taking shape for those who are willing to take advantage of the higher interest rates — especially individuals with substantial savings.

Listen to Thopi Mhloli, Product Owner: Savings & Investments at Standard Bank was In Conversation with John Maytham below...

Despite the initial impact that higher interest rates might bring, investors are finding ways to turn the tide to their advantage. The surge in interest rates, though have been perceived as a setback, has actually opened up a pathway to rapid growth in savings growth within a shorter period.

The Standard Bank Money Market Select Account with an initial balance requirement of R100,000 not only ensures quick access to your funds as needed but also offers the best interest rates in the market up to 8,7%.

Which means our customer’s interest is calculated daily and capitalized monthly, giving our customers that interest on-interest effect.

Thopi Mhloli, Product Owner: Savings & Investments - Standard Bank

However, Thopi Mhloli encourages individuals who may not yet have the required R100,000 to consider starting their savings journey toward opening a MoneyMarket Select Investment Account. By doing so, you can position yourself to benefit from the potential rewards of higher interest rates.

Grow your wealth with the Standard Bank MoneyMarket Select investment Account that gives a premium interest rate of up to 8.7%. Enjoy Access anytime.

Find out more about Standard Bank's Money Market Select Investment Account




It's about more than just saving; it's about investing with intention says Standard Bank.

Aligning your ambitions with your investments

25 August 2023 11:48 AM

It's about more than just saving; it's about investing with intention says Standard Bank.

