



Bonagni Bingwa speaks with Nomangwane Mrwetyana, mother of the late Uyinene Mrwetyana.

In 2019 the nation was gripped by the tragic story of the rape and murder of first-year university student Uyinene Mrwetyana.

She was killed by a South African Post Office employee, Luyanda Botha, while collecting a parcel in Claremont in Cape Town on a Saturday afternoon.

Botha was sentenced to life behind bars, and Uyinene’s family started the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation to continue the fight against GBV.

Mrwetyana says that the past four years have not been easy on the family, who at her funeral vowed to keep her legacy alive.

She says they want the world to know she was not just the woman who died at the post office, she was a strong person with dreams and ambitions.

If you listen to the confession of the perpetrator; he did say she fought until she took her last breath. Nomangwane Mrwetyana, Mother of the late Uyinene Mrwetyana

Mrwetyana says they want to use the foundation to help spread the message that victims of gender-based violence are not just statistics; they are real people with families and lives.

Uyinene Mrwetyana. Picture: Supplied.

This is something we never want any other family to experience. Nomangwane Mrwetyana, Mother of the late Uyinene Mrwetyana

During August they hosted two walks against GBV to raise awareness and educate people and communities.

On a daily basis, you hear that someone’s child has been killed through gender-based violence. It is not getting better. Nomangwane Mrwetyana, Mother of the late Uyinene Mrwetyana

Young boys need role models. They need to see that there are still good men, that men can be compassionate, that men can be kind, that men can be caring, and that men can stop objectifying girls. Nomangwane Mrwetyana, Mother of the late Uyinene Mrwetyana

This article first appeared on 702 : 'Men need to be role models to boys to stop GBV' - Uyinene Mrwetyana's mother