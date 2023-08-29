Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Criminal charges against CT pub owners accused of racism dropped - lawyer

29 August 2023 12:19 PM
by Lauren Isaacs
Thabiso Danca
Christopher Logan
Hank's Olde Irish

A top Cape Town lawyer says all criminal charges against the owners of a city pub accused of racism have been withdrawn.

CAPE TOWN - A top Cape Town lawyer says all criminal charges against the owners of a city pub accused of racism have been withdrawn.

Late last year, a video went viral of a man confronting the owner of the Bree Street bar, Hanks Olde Irish.

Christopher Logan claimed that while bar hopping, his friend, Thabiso Danca, was allegedly pulled from a queue and told by a bouncer that he wouldn't be allowed inside unless he was accompanied by a white person.

He further claimed that the bouncer informed him this was in line with the pub's right of admission policy.

The video caused a massive uproar and led to a protest by the EFF demanding that the establishment lose its trading licence.

Well-known attorney, William Booth, explained that the owners could not be linked.

"All criminal charges have been withdrawn against the two owners of Hank's pub. That was by the senior State prosecutor who viewed all the evidence and found that there was no evidence linking either of the two owners to any form of racist comment and any form of other illegal conduct."

Booth said there was now a case before the Equality Court.

"We have opposed that matter but there is yet to be a date of hearing set. In respect of civil action, the owners are in the process of instituting civil action against, particularly, Mr Christopher Logan, who they believe was the main instigator against them."

Booth said the allegations had bruised the business's name.


This article first appeared on EWN : Criminal charges against CT pub owners accused of racism dropped - lawyer




