Oasis' 'Definitely Maybe' turns 29 today. Is a reunion on the books?
On 29 August 1994, Oasis released their debut album, Definitely Maybe, changing rock music forever.
This was the first full-length LP from the iconic English rock band, consisting of Liam Gallagher, Paul Arthurs, Paul McGuigan, Tony McCarroll and Noel Gallagher.
At the time, Definitely Maybe became the fastest-selling debut album in the UK.
The album produced four singles, Supersonic, Shakemaker, Live Forever, and Cigarettes & Alcohol.
Definitely Maybe sold more than 100 000 copies in its first four days and went on to sell more than eight million copies worldwide.
The album was said to have helped spur the revitalisation of British pop music in the 1990s.
In 1997, the album was named the 14th greatest album of all time in a ‘Music of the Millennium’ poll conducted by several media outlets.
Listen to the full Definitely Maybe album below:
Good news for Oasis fans, earlier this year Liam Gallagher told fans that he intended to celebrate the debut album’s 30th anniversary next year.
The singer-songwriter announced on social media in May that they could expect to see him hitting the stage soon with a celebration and performance of the full tracklist.
As it’s 30 years since DM was released nxt year I’m gonna be playing the album from start to finish in it’s original order at a few BIBLICAL venues LG x' Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 11, 2023
If the live performance does come to fruition, there is no doubt that it would be one for the history books!
This article first appeared on 947 : Oasis' 'Definitely Maybe' turns 29 today. Is a reunion on the books?
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Oasis_Noel_and_Liam_2005.jpg
