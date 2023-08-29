Ihata Shelter gets new wheels to get victims 'help they need when they need it'
Lester Kiewit speaks to Nuraan Osman, Director of Ihata Shelter for abused women and children.
Ihata Shelter is based in the heart of the Cape Flats and offers a sanctuary and programmes to educate and empower vulnerable women.
The shelter aims to provide women with all the necessary tools to return to society and take charge of their own lives after traumatic experiences.
RELATED: We must intensify the fight against gender-based violence - UCT
Recently, they received a new bakkie to help them help survivors of gender-based violence.
Osman says they hope that this in someway helps them with the fight against abuse and helps them get victims into a safe space.
She adds that they know that police are under-resourced which is why they want to have this emergency response facility.
Enough is enough. We have got to get you the help you need when you need it.Nuraan Osman, Director - Ihata Shelter
RELATED: 'Men need to be role models to boys to stop GBV' - Uyinene Mrwetyana's mother
The CEO of Ihata donated his personal vehicle to use to help women, and Osman says they hope there will be more donations so that they can help more vulnerable people.
We would love this to become a national project of the Ihata Care Group, to ensure every person that calls us gets help.Nuraan Osman, Director - Ihata Shelter
Listen to the interview above for more.
