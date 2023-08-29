British journalist shares a poignant goodbye to SA, a country of great extremes
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online.
In Harding’s letter, which was shared on BBC, he says a ‘fond farewell to an uneasy South Africa.’
As he has been preparing to leave after so many years, he says he has been seeing and hearing how many others are doing the same.
He says that South Africa is a place of many extremes, with such strong energy and resilience on one side, but violence, corruption and hunger on the other.
RELATED: 'President's estate can solve the housing crisis by turning into public housing'
He also shares an anecdote about sharing a beer with wealthy contacts, who have close connections to the ANC, on an immaculate golf course.
While they sat overlooking the rolling greens, they also looked over at a nearby informal settlement and one of the people he sat with remarked ‘someday soon these people are going to come for us.’
RELATED: Rail sees 46 million less passenger trips in June 2023 than one decade ago
He added that the person spoke about how ‘crooks have taken over’ in government, and others needed to come to power.
I thought that was quite powerful.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
He ends by saying that he hopes he will be back soon, as he waves goodbye to this country.
It was just a very poignant read.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_146185740_south-africa-3d-tattered-waving-flag-illustration-on-flagpole-isolated-on-blurred-sky-background.html?vti=o5gpxcq4e6qajpvj56-1-7
More from Local
Despite MULTIPLE warnings Bridget the Truck Eating Bridge is still well fed
Many have tried to quell the appetite of Muizenberg’s most infamous attraction, Bridget the Truck Eating Bridge, but to no avail.Read More
Ihata Shelter gets new wheels to get victims 'help they need when they need it'
Ihata Shelter for abused women and children has acquired a vehicle dedicated to GBV response.Read More
The Big Debate: Should people have the right to die by assisted suicide?
Assisted suicide, or euthanasia, is a contentious topic with people holding strong views on either side of the argument.Read More
'President's estate can solve the housing crisis by turning into public housing'
The country is faced with a housing crisis and Ramaphosa's Genadendal Residence may be a solution.Read More
'Men need to be role models to boys to stop GBV' - Uyinene Mrwetyana's mother
August 2023 marks four years since the murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana, and her family is fighting to honour her life and legacy.Read More
[WATCH] Against all odds!! Family brings own PAP to a restaurant
Have you ever been to a restaurant where someone brought their own food?Read More
Rail sees 46 million less passenger trips in June 2023 than one decade ago
According to StatsSA, our rail services have taken a massive hit.Read More
Zuma's private prosecution of Ramaphosa postponed to December
The case came before the Joburg High Court briefly on Tuesday.Read More
DA to introduce motion for fresh election in JHB in attempts to dissolve council
Should the DA motion be successful, by-elections will be held across the city within 90 days.Read More