Despite MULTIPLE warnings Bridget the Truck Eating Bridge is still well fed
Clarence Ford speaks to Tessa Moore of Muizenberg’s Famous Truck-Eating Bridge Facebook page.
Bridget, or Biddy, has made a meal out of countless trucks that were too tall to fit under her.
Despite a clear 2.5m height restriction, the City installing an intelligent transport system (ITS) to prevent trucks getting stuck, and signs and sensors to warn drivers, Bridget continues to feast.
RELATED: Muizenberg bridge getting muzzled: CoCT out to end Bridget’s reign of terror
Moore says that sometimes Biddy will go on a fast for a few weeks, but then will be back eating three or four vehicles in a week.
Locals start going, ‘it has been about six weeks now, what’s wrong is she on a diet?’Tessa Moore, Owner - The Muizenberg’s Famous Truck-Eating Bridge Facebook Page
She says she started the Facebook page to try to catch some of the hits, but she says they probably only get roughly two-thirds of the collisions.
RELATED: Muizenberg's truck-eating bridge may go hungry thanks to Mambo's
She adds that there are so many signs warning people to avoid the bridge, but they often do not work.
It seems that unless trucks and busses are banned from that road, there will be no stopping Bridget.
Listen to the interview above for more.
More from Local
British journalist shares a poignant goodbye to SA, a country of great extremes
After living here for 15 years, British journalist Andrew Harding shared a farewell letter to South Africa, which is being shared far and wide.Read More
Ihata Shelter gets new wheels to get victims 'help they need when they need it'
Ihata Shelter for abused women and children has acquired a vehicle dedicated to GBV response.Read More
The Big Debate: Should people have the right to die by assisted suicide?
Assisted suicide, or euthanasia, is a contentious topic with people holding strong views on either side of the argument.Read More
'President's estate can solve the housing crisis by turning into public housing'
The country is faced with a housing crisis and Ramaphosa's Genadendal Residence may be a solution.Read More
'Men need to be role models to boys to stop GBV' - Uyinene Mrwetyana's mother
August 2023 marks four years since the murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana, and her family is fighting to honour her life and legacy.Read More
[WATCH] Against all odds!! Family brings own PAP to a restaurant
Have you ever been to a restaurant where someone brought their own food?Read More
Rail sees 46 million less passenger trips in June 2023 than one decade ago
According to StatsSA, our rail services have taken a massive hit.Read More
Zuma's private prosecution of Ramaphosa postponed to December
The case came before the Joburg High Court briefly on Tuesday.Read More
DA to introduce motion for fresh election in JHB in attempts to dissolve council
Should the DA motion be successful, by-elections will be held across the city within 90 days.Read More