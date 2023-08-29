Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Despite MULTIPLE warnings Bridget the Truck Eating Bridge is still well fed

29 August 2023 2:24 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Muizenberg
Muizenberg bridge
Truck eating bridge

Many have tried to quell the appetite of Muizenberg’s most infamous attraction, Bridget the Truck Eating Bridge, but to no avail.

Clarence Ford speaks to Tessa Moore of Muizenberg’s Famous Truck-Eating Bridge Facebook page.

Bridget, or Biddy, has made a meal out of countless trucks that were too tall to fit under her.

Despite a clear 2.5m height restriction, the City installing an intelligent transport system (ITS) to prevent trucks getting stuck, and signs and sensors to warn drivers, Bridget continues to feast.

RELATED: Muizenberg bridge getting muzzled: CoCT out to end Bridget’s reign of terror

Moore says that sometimes Biddy will go on a fast for a few weeks, but then will be back eating three or four vehicles in a week.

Locals start going, ‘it has been about six weeks now, what’s wrong is she on a diet?’

Tessa Moore, Owner - The Muizenberg’s Famous Truck-Eating Bridge Facebook Page

She says she started the Facebook page to try to catch some of the hits, but she says they probably only get roughly two-thirds of the collisions.

RELATED: Muizenberg's truck-eating bridge may go hungry thanks to Mambo's

Picture: Muizenberg's Famous Truck-Eating Bridge/Facebook
Picture: Muizenberg's Famous Truck-Eating Bridge/Facebook

She adds that there are so many signs warning people to avoid the bridge, but they often do not work.

It seems that unless trucks and busses are banned from that road, there will be no stopping Bridget.

Listen to the interview above for more.




