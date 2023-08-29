The misinformation virus: Why we're so receptive and how to protect ourselves

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Surviving volatile times - how to build the resilience of your business Business should expect volatility and work to build resilience says Xhanti Payi, senior economist at PwC Strategy. 29 August 2023 7:11 PM
Despite MULTIPLE warnings Bridget the Truck Eating Bridge is still well fed Many have tried to quell the appetite of Muizenberg’s most infamous attraction, Bridget the Truck Eating Bridge, but to no avail. 29 August 2023 2:24 PM
Thabo Bester 'forced me to flee SA', says Magudumana In her affidavit, Magudumana claims she was the victim of emotional abuse by Facebook Rapist Thabo Bester and was forced to flee t... 29 August 2023 2:12 PM
View all Local
China criticised BEE at BRICS, but SA mining law 'gives it advantage' Analysing South Africa's mining law shows China has investment advantages unrelated to citizenship stemming from past prejudice, s... 29 August 2023 8:40 PM
Parliamentary committee touts Kholeka Gcaleka for Public Protector post Political parties in the ad hoc committee seemed unanimous in their rejection of all seven other candidates except for Gcaleka who... 29 August 2023 3:09 PM
DA to introduce motion for fresh election in JHB in attempts to dissolve council Should the DA motion be successful, by-elections will be held across the city within 90 days. 29 August 2023 9:45 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] No-cutlery KFC ad delivers on classic 'finger lickin' good' promise Think Creative Africa's Nkgabiseng Motau shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show. 29 August 2023 8:51 PM
China criticised BEE at BRICS, but SA mining law 'gives it advantage' Analysing South Africa's mining law shows China has investment advantages unrelated to citizenship stemming from past prejudice, s... 29 August 2023 8:40 PM
Energy drink's Home Affairs ad 'spot on' say SAns, but is the idea getting old? The Switch Energy Drink campaign has great energy says an advertising expert, but isn't roasting government departments getting a... 29 August 2023 8:18 PM
View all Business
The misinformation virus: Why we're so receptive and how to protect ourselves Ian Mann reviews 'Foolproof: Why Misinformation Infects Our Minds and How to Build Immunity'. 29 August 2023 7:23 PM
You could win big with the Springboks and get a free TV from Takealot! Takealot is offering R10 million worth of free TVs if the Springboks win the Rugby World Cup. 29 August 2023 3:12 PM
When does one drink become one too many? Take this CAGE test to find out... Some people might enjoy a glass of wine at the end of their day, but when does it become a problem? 29 August 2023 3:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town revving up to host World Rallycross Championship event at Killarney This October the FIA World Rallycross championship makes its way to Killarney International Raceway. 29 August 2023 4:55 PM
Rassie calls on Mzansi to wear Springbok jerseys for #BokFriday The Rugby World Cup is here, which means it's time to don green and gold for #BokFriday! 29 August 2023 9:22 AM
Springbok Elton Jantjies tests positive for banned substance, what happens now? Khalid Galant, CEO of the Institute for Drug Free Sport speaks on Jantjies' next steps after he tested positive for Clenbuterol. 28 August 2023 10:34 AM
View all Sport
African animation is on the rise and taking the international stage by storm Triggerfish Animation's Creative director, Anthony Silverston speaks about the company's place in African animation. 29 August 2023 2:05 PM
Oasis' 'Definitely Maybe' turns 29 today. Is a reunion on the books? Liam Gallagher alluded to a celebration for the album's 30th anniversary. 29 August 2023 12:35 PM
Mzansi rallies behind Leon Schuster as he recovers from back op The comedian is reportedly on the road to recovery following a back operation. 29 August 2023 11:30 AM
View all Entertainment
Loch Ness Monster: Real or fake? Search finds 'glooping sounds not heard before' Scientists have found new evidence of Scotland's legendary myth, the Loch Ness Monster, but forgot to record sonic evidence. 29 August 2023 12:08 PM
Live worm found in woman’s brain in world first: 'It’s alive and wriggling' It is reported the worm could have been there for up to two months. 29 August 2023 11:44 AM
Why Japan has started pumping water from Fukushima into the Pacific Those involved in the local fishing industry are concerned about Japan's decision to pump this water into the ocean. 29 August 2023 11:38 AM
View all World
Cannabis provides a living for families in Nigeria, should drug laws be changed? A study calls for a rethink of drug laws as Cannabis is illegal in Nigeria but provides a living for some families. 29 August 2023 11:14 AM
'Chaotic' Zimbabwe election extended for a day, despite voting laws Zimbabwean journalist Zenzele Ndebele weighs in on the 2023 Zimbabwe elections. 24 August 2023 9:32 AM
Zimbabwe heads to the polls. A 'close' election is expected Zimbabweans are preparing to take to the polls on Wednesday (23 August) for the national elections. 22 August 2023 12:16 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] No-cutlery KFC ad delivers on classic 'finger lickin' good' promise Think Creative Africa's Nkgabiseng Motau shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show. 29 August 2023 8:51 PM
Energy drink's Home Affairs ad 'spot on' say SAns, but is the idea getting old? The Switch Energy Drink campaign has great energy says an advertising expert, but isn't roasting government departments getting a... 29 August 2023 8:18 PM
The misinformation virus: Why we're so receptive and how to protect ourselves Ian Mann reviews 'Foolproof: Why Misinformation Infects Our Minds and How to Build Immunity'. 29 August 2023 7:23 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

The misinformation virus: Why we're so receptive and how to protect ourselves

29 August 2023 7:23 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
fake news
book review
Ian Mann
business books
misinformation
Sander van der Linden

Ian Mann reviews 'Foolproof: Why Misinformation Infects Our Minds and How to Build Immunity'.

Motheo Khoaripe talks to regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD of Gateways Business Consultants - on The Money Show

False news / Wikimedia Commons: mikemacmarketing
False news / Wikimedia Commons: mikemacmarketing

Every week The Money Show interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield) talked to regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

Mann reviewed 'Foolproof: Why Misinformation Infects Our Minds and How to Build Immunity'.

It's written by Sander van der Linden, a professor of social psychology in society at Cambridge University.

'Foolproof' is described as the definitive guide to navigating the misinformation age, "informed by decades of research and on-the-ground experience advising governments and tech companies".

Van der Linden is a seriously important academic who's done serious research. His field has always been in decision-making, but then he got interested in this idea of how we keep people getting the right information.

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

It's called Foolproof because he believes that misinformation is like a virus, and viruses can't exist on their own. They can only exist if they keep spreading... This is not a new idea, you've probably heard statements like 'global warming is a hoax'. These sorts of things have a long history, but most recently this type of misinformation was popularised I think by Joseph Goebbels, the infamous Nazi minister of propaganda, and he talked about the big lie.

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

The key seems to be this: If you lie enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually believe you. Think of Donald Trump's big lie that the election was stolen... and despite overwhelming evidence that it certainly wasn't, 75% of Trump supporters still believe that the election was rigged.

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

What happens when you hear something over and over again, is that it feels familiar (they call it fluency) and therefore your brain interprets this as the truth... Coming up with false ideas about things that you thought were true can easily happen to people, and the reality is that we need to assist ourselves to try and prevent this happening to us.

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

It's so easy for misinformation to get reinforced my mistakes. When you are given misinformation and you debunk it, what you in fact are doing is that you're hearing the misinformation again, so anybody who is debunking it is actually reinforcing the misinformation in people's minds.

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

Van der Linde has done done studies where he's shown people a video of how climate change is _not _a hoax. What happens afterwards is when people are asked to at least contribute to causes they're less likely to want to contribute because you've reinforced this idea that perhaps it's a hoax.

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

When you hear basic misinformation, clearly propaganda, it's always simple and therefore its easier to absorb. When you hear a scientist talk about global warming - percentages, how it works - overall of course it's correct, but someone who's a climate denialist will have a quick, glib answer... These hoaxes catch on because they are more glib than real science is.

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

Today, it literally takes seconds to get information out. At the time of the COVID virus there was another virus which they called 'infodemic'. COVID-related tweets were coming out every 45 _milli_seconds... and the problem is the stuff can travel now at such extraordinary speed, that we never had before.

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

Description on Amazon:

From fake news to conspiracy theories, from inflammatory memes to misleading headlines, misinformation has swiftly become the defining problem of our era.

The crisis threatens the integrity of our democracies, our ability to cultivate trusting relationships, even our physical and psychological well-being―yet most attempts to combat it have proven insufficient. In Foolproof, one of the world’s leading experts on misinformation lays out a crucial new paradigm for understanding and defending ourselves against the worldwide infodemic.

With remarkable clarity, Sander van der Linden explains why our brains are so vulnerable to misinformation, how it spreads across social networks, and what we can do to protect ourselves and others. Like a virus, misinformation infects our minds, exploiting shortcuts in how we see and process information to alter our beliefs, modify our memories, and replicate at astonishing rates. Once the virus takes hold, it’s very hard to cure. Strategies like fact-checking and debunking can leave a falsehood still festering or, at worst, even strengthen its hold.

But we aren’t helpless.

As van der Linden shows based on award-winning original research, we can cultivate immunity through the innovative science of “prebunking”: inoculating people against false information by preemptively exposing them to a weakened dose, thus empowering them to identify and fend off its manipulative tactics. Deconstructing the characteristic techniques of conspiracies and misinformation, van der Linden gives readers practical tools to defend themselves and others against nefarious persuasion―whether at scale or around their own dinner table.

Scroll up to listen to Mann's review




29 August 2023 7:23 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
fake news
book review
Ian Mann
business books
misinformation
Sander van der Linden

More from Business Books

@ peopleimages12/123rf.com

Integrity and leadership: Lessons from the military by ex-US Special Ops chief

8 August 2023 8:33 PM

Ian Mann reviews 'The Wisdom of the Bullfrog: Leadership Made Simple (But Not Easy)' by ex-US Navy Admiral and bestselling author William H. McRaven.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ zdeneksasek/123rf.com

Our inflation crisis: Are policymakers ignoring the lessons of history?

1 August 2023 7:23 PM

Economist Razia Khan (Standard Chartered Bank) reviews "We Need to Talk About Inflation: 14 Urgent Lessons from the Last 2,000 Years", a Financial Times 'book to read in 2023'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ nexusplexus/123rf.com

Looming global crises - how we respond will 'change the world'

18 July 2023 8:19 PM

News24's Qaanitah Hunter reviews "The Power of Crisis" in which Ian Bremmer cites a trio of crises coming - global health emergencies, transformative climate change and the AI revolution.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Student Village CEO Ronen Aires on LinkedIn

How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world

11 July 2023 7:31 PM

'Generation Z are the future of the workplace... your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team' - The Money Show reviews "Breach" by youth marketing expert Ronen Aires.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ adam121/123rf.com

'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team

27 June 2023 8:21 PM

Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your team'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© peopleimages12/123rf.com

BOOK REVIEW: Four key principles to ensure your business grows

20 June 2023 8:17 PM

Scaling Up is written by Verne Harnish, who is "one of the smartest people in the world" in Bruce Whitfield's estimation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ rawpixel/123rf

BOOK REVIEW: How to use digital marketing to help your business thrive in SA

13 June 2023 8:18 PM

Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Small Business – Big Plans' by Catherine Black and Belinda Mountain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Michael Cardo on Twitter @michaelcardo

Harry Oppenheimer biographer digs deep into life of diamond and gold magnate

23 May 2023 9:39 PM

DA MP Michael Cardo talks about his book 'Harry Oppenheimer: Diamonds, Gold and Dynasty'. He's the first person granted full access to a vast trove of Oppenheimer family documents.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Madiba averted all-out civil war in days after Chris Hani's murder

9 May 2023 11:00 AM

Bronwyn Williams reviews "The Plot to Save SA: The Week Mandela Averted Civil War and Forged a New Nation" by Justice Malala.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ mitay20/123rf.com

What makes each of us behave the way we do around money?

25 April 2023 9:28 PM

Ian Mann reviews "The Psychology of Money: Timeless lessons on wealth, greed, and happiness" by award-winning author Morgan Housel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Despite MULTIPLE warnings Bridget the Truck Eating Bridge is still well fed

Local

Brave Uber driver saves pregnant pangolin

Lifestyle

You could win big with the Springboks and get a free TV from Takealot!

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

WATCH: Young men and boys grab GBV by the horns

29 August 2023 9:18 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Isicelo sebheyili sika-Dr Nandipha, izikole zamakhono eGauteng.

29 August 2023 9:04 PM

DA calls for reopening of applications for PP after Gcaleka's nomination

29 August 2023 8:37 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA