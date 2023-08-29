Energy drink's Home Affairs ad 'spot on' say SAns, but is the idea getting old?
The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa - on The Money Show
Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.
This week, Switch Energy Drink's humorous Home Affairs campaign is the zero pick for Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa.
What we see play out is what many people experience as the frustrating, time-consuming process of trying to get something done at this government department.
Motau feels however, that the trope of the terrible HA experience is "spent".
I love the work that the energy drink brand has been displaying, and the packaging... the energy of it is great... I actually think that the spot I am calling as a zero is quite a humorous spot with good performances and so on. What I think I'm calling out is this idea of 'the bad Home Affairs experience', a bad government experience.Nkgabiseng Motau, Founding Partner - Think Creative Africa
I can think of three different spots that feature that exact theme - the lady that's cutting and sassy, always shouting 'next!' and is not very helpful... We've all played on those jokes and I'm wondering if it's time for us as an industry, as a country, to let Home Affairs and the government departments have a break.Nkgabiseng Motau, Founding Partner - Think Creative Africa
Comments on the ad were largely positive, with locals relating to what's being depicted.
"Spot. On." wrote one person familiar with the Home Affairs experience.
"This is legit one of the cutest, most creative, funniest commercials I've ever seen! Bravo!" commented another
Watch the ad for yourself below:
Scroll up to listen to Motau's advertising critiques (Switch Energy Drink discussion at )
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fsSoj1I40aQ
