Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Surviving volatile times - how to build the resilience of your business Business should expect volatility and work to build resilience says Xhanti Payi, senior economist at PwC Strategy. 29 August 2023 7:11 PM
Despite MULTIPLE warnings Bridget the Truck Eating Bridge is still well fed Many have tried to quell the appetite of Muizenberg’s most infamous attraction, Bridget the Truck Eating Bridge, but to no avail. 29 August 2023 2:24 PM
Thabo Bester 'forced me to flee SA', says Magudumana In her affidavit, Magudumana claims she was the victim of emotional abuse by Facebook Rapist Thabo Bester and was forced to flee t... 29 August 2023 2:12 PM
View all Local
China criticised BEE at BRICS, but SA mining law 'gives it advantage' Analysing South Africa's mining law shows China has investment advantages unrelated to citizenship stemming from past prejudice, s... 29 August 2023 8:40 PM
Parliamentary committee touts Kholeka Gcaleka for Public Protector post Political parties in the ad hoc committee seemed unanimous in their rejection of all seven other candidates except for Gcaleka who... 29 August 2023 3:09 PM
DA to introduce motion for fresh election in JHB in attempts to dissolve council Should the DA motion be successful, by-elections will be held across the city within 90 days. 29 August 2023 9:45 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] No-cutlery KFC ad delivers on classic 'finger lickin' good' promise Think Creative Africa's Nkgabiseng Motau shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show. 29 August 2023 8:51 PM
China criticised BEE at BRICS, but SA mining law 'gives it advantage' Analysing South Africa's mining law shows China has investment advantages unrelated to citizenship stemming from past prejudice, s... 29 August 2023 8:40 PM
Energy drink's Home Affairs ad 'spot on' say SAns, but is the idea getting old? The Switch Energy Drink campaign has great energy says an advertising expert, but isn't roasting government departments getting a... 29 August 2023 8:18 PM
View all Business
The misinformation virus: Why we're so receptive and how to protect ourselves Ian Mann reviews 'Foolproof: Why Misinformation Infects Our Minds and How to Build Immunity'. 29 August 2023 7:23 PM
You could win big with the Springboks and get a free TV from Takealot! Takealot is offering R10 million worth of free TVs if the Springboks win the Rugby World Cup. 29 August 2023 3:12 PM
When does one drink become one too many? Take this CAGE test to find out... Some people might enjoy a glass of wine at the end of their day, but when does it become a problem? 29 August 2023 3:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town revving up to host World Rallycross Championship event at Killarney This October the FIA World Rallycross championship makes its way to Killarney International Raceway. 29 August 2023 4:55 PM
Rassie calls on Mzansi to wear Springbok jerseys for #BokFriday The Rugby World Cup is here, which means it's time to don green and gold for #BokFriday! 29 August 2023 9:22 AM
Springbok Elton Jantjies tests positive for banned substance, what happens now? Khalid Galant, CEO of the Institute for Drug Free Sport speaks on Jantjies' next steps after he tested positive for Clenbuterol. 28 August 2023 10:34 AM
View all Sport
African animation is on the rise and taking the international stage by storm Triggerfish Animation's Creative director, Anthony Silverston speaks about the company's place in African animation. 29 August 2023 2:05 PM
Oasis' 'Definitely Maybe' turns 29 today. Is a reunion on the books? Liam Gallagher alluded to a celebration for the album's 30th anniversary. 29 August 2023 12:35 PM
Mzansi rallies behind Leon Schuster as he recovers from back op The comedian is reportedly on the road to recovery following a back operation. 29 August 2023 11:30 AM
View all Entertainment
Loch Ness Monster: Real or fake? Search finds 'glooping sounds not heard before' Scientists have found new evidence of Scotland's legendary myth, the Loch Ness Monster, but forgot to record sonic evidence. 29 August 2023 12:08 PM
Live worm found in woman’s brain in world first: 'It’s alive and wriggling' It is reported the worm could have been there for up to two months. 29 August 2023 11:44 AM
Why Japan has started pumping water from Fukushima into the Pacific Those involved in the local fishing industry are concerned about Japan's decision to pump this water into the ocean. 29 August 2023 11:38 AM
View all World
Cannabis provides a living for families in Nigeria, should drug laws be changed? A study calls for a rethink of drug laws as Cannabis is illegal in Nigeria but provides a living for some families. 29 August 2023 11:14 AM
'Chaotic' Zimbabwe election extended for a day, despite voting laws Zimbabwean journalist Zenzele Ndebele weighs in on the 2023 Zimbabwe elections. 24 August 2023 9:32 AM
Zimbabwe heads to the polls. A 'close' election is expected Zimbabweans are preparing to take to the polls on Wednesday (23 August) for the national elections. 22 August 2023 12:16 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] No-cutlery KFC ad delivers on classic 'finger lickin' good' promise Think Creative Africa's Nkgabiseng Motau shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show. 29 August 2023 8:51 PM
Energy drink's Home Affairs ad 'spot on' say SAns, but is the idea getting old? The Switch Energy Drink campaign has great energy says an advertising expert, but isn't roasting government departments getting a... 29 August 2023 8:18 PM
The misinformation virus: Why we're so receptive and how to protect ourselves Ian Mann reviews 'Foolproof: Why Misinformation Infects Our Minds and How to Build Immunity'. 29 August 2023 7:23 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics

China criticised BEE at BRICS, but SA mining law 'gives it advantage'

29 August 2023 8:40 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
BRICS
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Black Economic Empowerment
Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act
Chinese
Brics summit
Mining laws
B-BBEE
Hulme Scholes
mining investment

Analysing South Africa's mining law shows China has investment advantages unrelated to citizenship stemming from past prejudice, says expert Hulme Scholes.

The Money Show interviews mining law expert Hulme Scholes, director at Malan Scholes Attorneys.

123rf.com
123rf.com

During the recent BRICS summit, China criticized how South Africa's government procurement and Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) hinder Chinese investment due to historical discrimination.

However, our mining and empowerment legislation may benefit Chinese entities rather than discourage their investment in the mining sector, argues a mining law expert.

Mining lawyer Hulme Scholes (director at Malan Scholes Attorneys) explains why he believes South Africa’s mining law facilitates Chinese investment in an article published by Mining Weekly.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during the 15th BRICS Summit on 24 August 2023. Picture: Supplied/The Presidency
Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during the 15th BRICS Summit on 24 August 2023. Picture: Supplied/The Presidency

Mining law aims to address past discrimination against Historically Disadvantaged Persons (HDPs), Scholes points out.

And Chinese individuals, citizenship aside, qualify as HDPs due to past mistreatment during apartheid.

"This view, backed by a 2007 court decision, grants Chinese entities advantages when seeking mining rights."

Scholes says the question to be ultimately answered is whether India or China take advantage of this nuance in our laws in the context of the stronger ties occasioned by BRICS.

If you look at the definition of historically disadvantaged persons in the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act in the Mining Charter, it refers to natural persons or categories of persons unfairly discriminated against before our Constitution took effect. That includes Chinese people... and the prerequisite is not citizenship of the country...

Hulme Scholes, Director - Malan Scholes Attorneys

...so Chinese people from China would qualify as historically disadvantaged persons for the purposes of participation in our mining industry directly in South Africa.

Hulme Scholes, Director - Malan Scholes Attorneys

If a mining company wants to apply for a mining right in South Africa currently under the 2018 version of the Mining Charter... you need a 30% participation by a so-called historically disadvantaged person... and Chinese people rank on the same level as black South Africans.

Hulme Scholes, Director - Malan Scholes Attorneys

Listen to the conversation in detail at the top of the article




29 August 2023 8:40 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
BRICS
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Black Economic Empowerment
Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act
Chinese
Brics summit
Mining laws
B-BBEE
Hulme Scholes
mining investment

More from Business

Screengrab from KFC Canada campaign which offers 'our sincerest apologies to utensils everywhere'

[WATCH] No-cutlery KFC ad delivers on classic 'finger lickin' good' promise

29 August 2023 8:51 PM

Think Creative Africa's Nkgabiseng Motau shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Switch Energy Drink's Home Affairs campaign

Energy drink's Home Affairs ad 'spot on' say SAns, but is the idea getting old?

29 August 2023 8:18 PM

The Switch Energy Drink campaign has great energy says an advertising expert, but isn't roasting government departments getting a bit tired?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

False news / Wikimedia Commons: mikemacmarketing

The misinformation virus: Why we're so receptive and how to protect ourselves

29 August 2023 7:23 PM

Ian Mann reviews 'Foolproof: Why Misinformation Infects Our Minds and How to Build Immunity'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ etiamos/123rf.com

Surviving volatile times - how to build the resilience of your business

29 August 2023 7:11 PM

Business should expect volatility and work to build resilience says Xhanti Payi, senior economist at PwC Strategy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

India's deadliest accident in 20 years leaves 280 killed in 3-train collision

Rail sees 46 million less passenger trips in June 2023 than one decade ago

29 August 2023 11:53 AM

According to StatsSA, our rail services have taken a massive hit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAA plane at O.R. Tambo International Airport. Image: 123rf

Kagiso Mainganya gives insight into her career as an Air Traffic Controller

28 August 2023 9:59 PM

When her sister fortuitously finds a job advert in the newspaper, "Air Traffic Controllers Needed", it sets the wheels in motion for a career in aviation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tiger brands tastic rice on shop shelves. Picture: Vumani Mkhize/EWN.

Why your favourite rice dish is going to cost a lot more

28 August 2023 8:49 PM

India, the world’s largest rice exporter, has implemented an export ban on a variety of its grain exports.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa has the third-largest and most-developed economy in Africa. © alexlmx/123rf.com

How will South Africa ever get out of its R5-trillion debt?

28 August 2023 8:22 PM

South Africa is drowning in debt which is fast approaching the R5-trillion mark.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Edu group ADvTECH's revenue rises by 16% thanks to increased student numbers

28 August 2023 8:06 PM

The private education group's revenue reached R3.9bn in the half year to end June, thanks to consistent enrolment growth and fee increases.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © thodonal/123rf.com

Why do so many business owners struggle to retire?

28 August 2023 2:24 PM

When you own your own small business, it can be difficult to find the right time to retire.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Deputy Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/ Eyewitness News.

Parliamentary committee touts Kholeka Gcaleka for Public Protector post

29 August 2023 3:09 PM

Political parties in the ad hoc committee seemed unanimous in their rejection of all seven other candidates except for Gcaleka who was rejected by some parties.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Democratic Alliance leader, John Steenhuisen. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter

DA to introduce motion for fresh election in JHB in attempts to dissolve council

29 August 2023 9:45 AM

Should the DA motion be successful, by-elections will be held across the city within 90 days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The EFF's outgoing KZN chairperson Vusi Khoza. Picture: @vusumuzikhoza/Twitter

‘I must take it in its stride’: EFF MP Khoza has no issue with Parly resignation

29 August 2023 8:15 AM

The party's leader, Julius Malema, announced on Sunday that over 210 of the EFF's public representatives would be fired failing to pay for buses to get supporters to the red beret's ten-year anniversary rally in July.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former Johannesburg mayor, the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Mpho Phalatse. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Joburg DA says Phalatse will be 'sorely missed' as she resigns as CoJ councillor

29 August 2023 7:29 AM

Phalatse, who was the metro's former mayor and former caucus leader of the party, announced her resignation in a media statement on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alan Winde was on 26 August 2023 announced as the Democratic Alliance's (DA's) premier candidate in the Western Cape for the 2024 general elections. Picture: Twitter/@alanwinde

DA weighs in on 2024 election: 'We believe we will once again triumph in the WC'

28 August 2023 9:46 AM

While the date for the 2024 election has not yet been set, the DA expects it to take place in early May.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

'EFF winning the 2024 election is a pie in the sky' – political analyst

28 August 2023 8:21 AM

Julius Malema on Sunday announced the EFF's aim of outright victory in next year's election.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF leaders Julius Malema addressed thousands of supporters at FNB stadium on 29 July as the party celebrated 10 years in existence. Picture: Eyewitness News/ Rejoice Ndlovu

Fired EFF members still have a future with party - Malema

28 August 2023 7:22 AM

On Sunday, the EFF’s central command team resolved to recall all 210 of its members who failed to organise transport for constituents to attend the party’s tenth-anniversary rally last month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema at the red berets’ tenth anniversary rally at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, 29 July 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Rejoice Ndlovu

EFF's Malema defends CoJ council, says it will not be dissolved

28 August 2023 6:39 AM

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Johannesburg has released a statement saying they intend on filing a motion to dissolve the city council and have fresh by-elections for all of the municipality’s ward and PR seats.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alan Winde was on 26 August 2023 announced as the Democratic Alliance's (DA's) premier candidate in the Western Cape for the 2024 general elections. Picture: Twitter/@alanwinde

DA announces Alan Winde as Western Cape premier candidate for 2024

26 August 2023 2:16 PM

Winde, who has been premier since 2019 said he was honoured by his party's nomination, adding that the DA is the party to vote for as it has shown that it can get things done.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tyres burning on the street of Ennerdale, south of Johannesburg, during a protest against crime, drugs, unemployment and a lack of infrastructure development. Picture: EWN

Ramaphosa's real challenges lie in SA, not in BRICS bloc - analyst

25 August 2023 6:54 PM

Although it will take a lot to manage tensions within the expanding BRICS bloc, an international relations analyst says Ramaphosa must first overcome domestic issues.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Despite MULTIPLE warnings Bridget the Truck Eating Bridge is still well fed

Local

Brave Uber driver saves pregnant pangolin

Lifestyle

You could win big with the Springboks and get a free TV from Takealot!

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

WATCH: Young men and boys grab GBV by the horns

29 August 2023 9:18 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Isicelo sebheyili sika-Dr Nandipha, izikole zamakhono eGauteng.

29 August 2023 9:04 PM

DA calls for reopening of applications for PP after Gcaleka's nomination

29 August 2023 8:37 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA