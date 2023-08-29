Streaming issues? Report here
Surviving volatile times - how to build the resilience of your business

29 August 2023 7:11 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Economic policy
Xhanti Payi
resilience
PwC South Africa
PWC Report
SA Inc
Economic volatility

Business should expect volatility and work to build resilience says Xhanti Payi, senior economist at PwC Strategy.

Motheo Khoaripe interviews Xhanti Payi, senior economist at PwC Strategy.

We are living through volatile times, and building resilience is essential at all levels of society and the economy.

Motheo Khoaripe talks to Xhanti Payi, PwC SA senior economist, about surviving and thriving during the turbulence we're living through and can expect more of.

@ etiamos/123rf.com
@ etiamos/123rf.com

It is clear from the sentiments expressed by the SA Reserve Bank (Sarb) and the International Monetary Fund, as well as the Megatrends PwC monitors, that we should expect turbulence for the "foreseeable future,” Payi says.

These megatrends include climate change, technological disruption, demographic shifts, a fracturing world and rising social instability.

It is important to reflect on the volatility presented by recent global events, and present actionable solutions on how individuals, leaders in public and private sector organisations, and businesses should work to build resilience given the polycrisis world we live in.

Xhanti Payi, Senior Economist - PwC Strategy

One of the factors worrying business leaders is the risks posed by technological disruption, PwC SA reports.

According to its CEO Survey, 74% of South African CEOs believe technology disruptors will impact industry profitability over the next ten years.

"We are also seeing other concerning trends such as increasing disinformation and misinformation, more business competition and a loss of market share, increased cyber risk, and a mismatch between required and available skills."

Resilience will require multi-faceted, data-driven, expert-led responses PwC says.

In this regard, collaboration is a key ingredient for success.

Enabling your workforce to keep up with changes is also an important factor, Payi adds.

With retraining and training, the important thing again is to think about the different sectors working with government. The public sector is a very important place here, working with training institutions...

Xhanti Payi, Senior Economist - PwC Strategy

...so that you are able to build up the kinds of skills in the workforce that allow you to be more competitive and to wade through the kinds of disruptions you are seeing from competitors and from new trends that are emerging.

Xhanti Payi, Senior Economist - PwC Strategy

Scroll up to listen to Payi's analysis




