[WATCH] No-cutlery KFC ad delivers on classic 'finger lickin' good' promise





Screengrab from KFC Canada campaign which offers 'our sincerest apologies to utensils everywhere'

Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.

This week, a Canadian KFC campaign has Nkgabiseng Motau (founding partner of Think Creative Africa) licking her lips, so to speak.

The TV ad rides on the famous slogan 'It's finger lickin' good'.

KFC apologises to "utensils everywhere" as customers ditch silver- or plastic-ware to eat with their hands as Air Supply's All out of Love plays in the background.

I love this campaign.... You can see the reflection of the people in the utensils themselves really enjoying a piece of KFC... Nkgabiseng Motau, Founding Partner - Think Creative Africa

What she loves particularly is that the ad relies on the simplicity of the brand message and brand truth, Motau says.

"Their biggest thing is taste. They've been saying 'finger lickin' good' ever since I was a little girl and they're still saying it today."

Take a look at the delicious bit of advertising below:

Scroll up to listen to Motau's advertising critiques (KFC discussion at 6:20)