The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Parliamentary committee touts Kholeka Gcaleka for Public Protector post

29 August 2023 3:09 PM
by Babalo Ndenze
Tags:
Office of the Public Protector
Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka

Political parties in the ad hoc committee seemed unanimous in their rejection of all seven other candidates except for Gcaleka who was rejected by some parties.

CAPE TOWN - Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka has been nominated to be the next Public Protector by the parliamentary committee established to find the next head of the Chapter 9 institution.

But the ad hoc committee to nominate a person as the next Public Protector is divided on who the best candidate should be.

The committee met on Tuesday to consider the names of the eight candidates interviewed over two days last week.

While the current acting Public Protector Gcaleka has the support of most members of the committee, most opposition parties have rejected her nomination.

READ: Gcaleka reiterates she did not interfere with Phala Phala investigation

They said Gcaleka left a lot of questions about her impartiality, adding that she lacked experience.

Political parties in the ad hoc committee seemed unanimous in their rejection of all seven other candidates except for Gcaleka who was rejected by some parties.

The Democratic Alliances (DA)'s Werner Horn said Gcaleka was not forthcoming about her previous work in government.

"She was at best evasive when asked about her time at the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] as well as when she was special advisor to the [former minister of home affairs Malusi Gigaba]."

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member of Parliament Omphile Maotwe said Gcaleka showed dishonesty in her Phala Phala investigation that cleared Ramaphosa.

"And to give her the Office of the Public Protector with a cloud hanging over her head is suicidal."

Committee chairperson Cyril Xaba confirmed their preferred candidate.

"The committee has concluded its work we have nominated Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka as the candidate that we will submit to the National Assembly."

Xaba said the committee in adopting its report would also record the objections of the DA and the EFF.


This article first appeared on EWN : Parliamentary committee touts Kholeka Gcaleka for Public Protector post




