'Police killings MUST be declared treason' - Popcru
John Perlman speaks with Richard Mamabolo, Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) Spokesperson.
Police unions are calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare police killings acts of treason. 31 officers have been killed in the past three months. In total, 52 on-duty and off-duty police officers have been murdered so far this year.
RELATED: Popcru concerned about the number of police killings in SA
These are people who are given a constitutional mandate to protect and preserve the rights of South African citizens.Richard Mamabolo, Spokesperson - Popcru
Mamabolo argues that, due to the nature of the killings, it should be seen as an attempt to overthrow the state.
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Police killings MUST be declared treason' - Popcru
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_32612731_police-car-on-the-street-at-night.html
More from Local
Cele urges police officers to ACT FIRST as 'criminals rage war against Saps'
Police Minister Bheki Cele urged police officers to 'be the first to act' and to use 'proportional force' in the line of duty.Read More
[LISTEN] Prasa CEO on state of rail: 'A recovery build is fully underway'
In 2016, there were 700 000 daily trips. Today there are only 50 000.Read More
Second man in Maselspoort Resort attack found guilty of attempted murder
Footage of the racist attack went viral on social media after three white men were seen trying to prevent the teenagers from swimming in a communal pool which they said was reserved for white people only.Read More
Senzo Meyiwa died within minutes of being shot, pathologist tells court
The pathologist who examined the football star's body gave testimony on Tuesday.Read More
Surviving volatile times - how to build the resilience of your business
Business should expect volatility and work to build resilience says Xhanti Payi, senior economist at PwC Strategy.Read More
Despite MULTIPLE warnings Bridget the Truck Eating Bridge is still well fed
Many have tried to quell the appetite of Muizenberg’s most infamous attraction, Bridget the Truck Eating Bridge, but to no avail.Read More
Thabo Bester 'forced me to flee SA', says Magudumana
In her affidavit, Magudumana claims she was the victim of emotional abuse by Facebook Rapist Thabo Bester and was forced to flee the country with him.Read More
British journalist shares a poignant goodbye to SA, a country of great extremes
After living here for 15 years, British journalist Andrew Harding shared a farewell letter to South Africa, which is being shared far and wide.Read More
Ihata Shelter gets new wheels to get victims 'help they need when they need it'
Ihata Shelter for abused women and children has acquired a vehicle dedicated to GBV response.Read More