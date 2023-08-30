Bulls Daisies bloom to light the way for women's rugby

Streaming issues? Report here
lester-thumbnailjpg lester-thumbnailjpg
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Views and News with Clarence Ford
See full line-up
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Surviving volatile times - how to build the resilience of your business Business should expect volatility and work to build resilience says Xhanti Payi, senior economist at PwC Strategy. 29 August 2023 7:11 PM
Despite MULTIPLE warnings Bridget the Truck Eating Bridge is still well fed Many have tried to quell the appetite of Muizenberg’s most infamous attraction, Bridget the Truck Eating Bridge, but to no avail. 29 August 2023 2:24 PM
Thabo Bester 'forced me to flee SA', says Magudumana In her affidavit, Magudumana claims she was the victim of emotional abuse by Facebook Rapist Thabo Bester and was forced to flee t... 29 August 2023 2:12 PM
View all Local
China criticised BEE at BRICS, but SA mining law 'gives it advantage' Analysing South Africa's mining law shows China has investment advantages unrelated to citizenship stemming from past prejudice, s... 29 August 2023 8:40 PM
Parliamentary committee touts Kholeka Gcaleka for Public Protector post Political parties in the ad hoc committee seemed unanimous in their rejection of all seven other candidates except for Gcaleka who... 29 August 2023 3:09 PM
DA to introduce motion for fresh election in JHB in attempts to dissolve council Should the DA motion be successful, by-elections will be held across the city within 90 days. 29 August 2023 9:45 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] No-cutlery KFC ad delivers on classic 'finger lickin' good' promise Think Creative Africa's Nkgabiseng Motau shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show. 29 August 2023 8:51 PM
China criticised BEE at BRICS, but SA mining law 'gives it advantage' Analysing South Africa's mining law shows China has investment advantages unrelated to citizenship stemming from past prejudice, s... 29 August 2023 8:40 PM
Energy drink's funny Home Affairs ad 'spot on', but is the idea getting old? The Switch Energy Drink campaign has great energy says an advertising expert, but isn't roasting government departments getting a... 29 August 2023 8:18 PM
View all Business
The misinformation virus: Why we're so receptive and how to protect ourselves Ian Mann reviews 'Foolproof: Why Misinformation Infects Our Minds and How to Build Immunity'. 29 August 2023 7:23 PM
You could win big with the Springboks and get a free TV from Takealot! Takealot is offering R10 million worth of free TVs if the Springboks win the Rugby World Cup. 29 August 2023 3:12 PM
When does one drink become one too many? Take this CAGE test to find out... Some people might enjoy a glass of wine at the end of their day, but when does it become a problem? 29 August 2023 3:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bulls Daisies bloom to light the way for women's rugby The Pretoria side claimed a resounding 69-8 win over the Stormers in the final over the weekend for their first title since 2006.... 30 August 2023 6:33 AM
Cape Town revving up to host World Rallycross Championship event at Killarney This October the FIA World Rallycross championship makes its way to Killarney International Raceway. 29 August 2023 4:55 PM
Rassie calls on Mzansi to wear Springbok jerseys for #BokFriday The Rugby World Cup is here, which means it's time to don green and gold for #BokFriday! 29 August 2023 9:22 AM
View all Sport
African animation is on the rise and taking the international stage by storm Triggerfish Animation's Creative director, Anthony Silverston speaks about the company's place in African animation. 29 August 2023 2:05 PM
Oasis' 'Definitely Maybe' turns 29 today. Is a reunion on the books? Liam Gallagher alluded to a celebration for the album's 30th anniversary. 29 August 2023 12:35 PM
Mzansi rallies behind Leon Schuster as he recovers from back op The comedian is reportedly on the road to recovery following a back operation. 29 August 2023 11:30 AM
View all Entertainment
Loch Ness Monster: Real or fake? Search finds 'glooping sounds not heard before' Scientists have found new evidence of Scotland's legendary myth, the Loch Ness Monster, but forgot to record sonic evidence. 29 August 2023 12:08 PM
Live worm found in woman’s brain in world first: 'It’s alive and wriggling' It is reported the worm could have been there for up to two months. 29 August 2023 11:44 AM
Why Japan has started pumping water from Fukushima into the Pacific Those involved in the local fishing industry are concerned about Japan's decision to pump this water into the ocean. 29 August 2023 11:38 AM
View all World
Cannabis provides a living for families in Nigeria, should drug laws be changed? A study calls for a rethink of drug laws as Cannabis is illegal in Nigeria but provides a living for some families. 29 August 2023 11:14 AM
'Chaotic' Zimbabwe election extended for a day, despite voting laws Zimbabwean journalist Zenzele Ndebele weighs in on the 2023 Zimbabwe elections. 24 August 2023 9:32 AM
Zimbabwe heads to the polls. A 'close' election is expected Zimbabweans are preparing to take to the polls on Wednesday (23 August) for the national elections. 22 August 2023 12:16 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] No-cutlery KFC ad delivers on classic 'finger lickin' good' promise Think Creative Africa's Nkgabiseng Motau shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show. 29 August 2023 8:51 PM
Energy drink's funny Home Affairs ad 'spot on', but is the idea getting old? The Switch Energy Drink campaign has great energy says an advertising expert, but isn't roasting government departments getting a... 29 August 2023 8:18 PM
The misinformation virus: Why we're so receptive and how to protect ourselves Ian Mann reviews 'Foolproof: Why Misinformation Infects Our Minds and How to Build Immunity'. 29 August 2023 7:23 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Bulls Daisies bloom to light the way for women's rugby

30 August 2023 6:33 AM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Blue Bulls Rugby Union
Thando Manana
Blue Bulls Daisies
South African women's rugby
Mandisa Williams

The Pretoria side claimed a resounding 69-8 win over the Stormers in the final over the weekend for their first title since 2006. While it might have been a first title in 17 years, it was one that was sealed in emphatic fashion, with the team winning every single match of the 14-game season.

The Bulls Daisies are still reveling in their historic SA Rugby Women’s Premier Division title win and believe they are only scratching the surface of what’s possible in women’s rugby in the country.

The Pretoria side claimed a resounding 69-8 win over the Stormers in the final over the weekend for their first title since 2006. While it might have been a first title in 17 years, it was one that was sealed in emphatic fashion, with the team winning every single match of the 14-game season.

Assistant coach, Mandisa Williams, is a name synonymous with women’s rugby and even though she thought she would never be in the coaching dugout, speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Williams highlighted her reasons for getting involved.

I only took up coaching to make a difference and to show the next generation the way. Thank you to the girls for making the job easier. At some point, it was extra pressure being on TV and the players had to deliver. The girls did it and it was also a moment of celebration and a platform to showcase our skills. It was a matter celebrating the moment and grabbing the opportunity, which is something that I never had when I was playing. Nowadays, the players are able to build a wider profile.

Mandisa Williams, Bulls Daisies Assistant Coach
daises-1jpg

Captain, Luande Dumke, added to her long list of league titles, claiming an impressive 7th league crown. The flanker said the team definitely felt like they had to bring their A-game the whole season.

This year was very special because there was a lot that was given to us and things that we didn’t think would happen. We had to show our appreciation for that on the field and with our performances. It was difficult to maintain that level but at the same time, we had to live up to the expectations from the outside. We told ourselves that we would just focus on ourselves and the rest will take care of itself.

Lusande Dumke, Bulls Daisies Captain
lusande-jpg

Special projects manager at the Bulls, Thando Manana, also called on other unions and other sporting codes to professionalise the women’s game.

I wanted to leave a legacy and that’s what I am doing. That legacy is about being associated with the first professional women’s rugby team. I am grateful for me for trusting the process and grateful that the Bulls were able to listen to the vision and mission I had. Had I not brought silverware, I would be judged a failure given the amount of money and trust that has been put into this project. We call on all the other unions to professionalise women’s sport and women’s rugby. There is so much talent and it needs to be nurtured.

Thando Manana, Bulls Special Projects Manager
thando-jpg

Watch below for the full interview with the Bulls Daisies:


This article first appeared on 947 : Bulls Daisies bloom to light the way for women's rugby




30 August 2023 6:33 AM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Blue Bulls Rugby Union
Thando Manana
Blue Bulls Daisies
South African women's rugby
Mandisa Williams

More from Sport

Drivers gearing up for FIA World Rallycross Championship in 2019. Picture: Ayanda Felem/EWN Sport.

Cape Town revving up to host World Rallycross Championship event at Killarney

29 August 2023 4:55 PM

This October the FIA World Rallycross championship makes its way to Killarney International Raceway.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: sarugby.co.za

Rassie calls on Mzansi to wear Springbok jerseys for #BokFriday

29 August 2023 9:22 AM

The Rugby World Cup is here, which means it's time to don green and gold for #BokFriday!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab Instagram

Springbok Elton Jantjies tests positive for banned substance, what happens now?

28 August 2023 10:34 AM

Khalid Galant, CEO of the Institute for Drug Free Sport speaks on Jantjies' next steps after he tested positive for Clenbuterol.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Twickenham rugby fans comment on South Africa SMASHING New Zealand.

[WATCH] Twickenham rugby fans comment on South Africa SMASHING New Zealand

26 August 2023 5:29 PM

These fans (even some of the All Blacks) look like they had the time of their lives. France, we are coming!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lionel Messi scores for Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup semi-final. Photo: Twitter/Major League Soccer (screenshot)

More Messi magic as Inter Miami’s unbeaten streak continues

25 August 2023 5:55 PM

Lionel Messi assisted two goals and scored in the penalty shootout to secure Inter Miami's spot in the U.S. Open Cup final

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from @dhlstormers Instagram

Salmaan Moerat rises as Stormers captain for 2023/2024 rugby season

25 August 2023 3:54 PM

John Dobson speaks about Salmaan Moerat's appointment as the DHL Stormers new captain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] New Zealand rugby players campaign to legalise weed in sport

25 August 2023 3:09 PM

The cannabis in sport lobby comes after Isaia Walker-Leawere was banned for smoking cannabis with THC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© vladm/123rf.com

[Rugby World Cup warmup] Springboks vs All Blacks: 'It's going to be BRUTAL!'

25 August 2023 9:07 AM

The Springboks take on the All Blacks tonight at 8.30 pm in their final warmup match before the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banyana Banyana Head Coach Desiree Ellis. Picture: 947.

'I believe we could have won the World Cup' - Banyana Banyana coach Ellis

25 August 2023 6:28 AM

Another piece of history was made at the FIFA Women’s World Cup when Desiree Ellis guided Banyana Banyana to the round of 16 for the first time ever. Although South Africa were eliminated at that stage, the team and the coaching staff still received high praise for their achievements.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banyana Banyana goalkeeper, Kaylin Swart, in studio with Robert Marawa. Picture: 947

'I am who I think I am & I am at the top of my game' - Banyana's Kaylin Swart

24 August 2023 6:00 AM

The 28-year-old started every game of the FIFA Women's World Cup where Banyana Banyana progressed to the round of 16 for the first time ever.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

You could win big with the Springboks and get a free TV from Takealot!

Lifestyle

Despite MULTIPLE warnings Bridget the Truck Eating Bridge is still well fed

Local

Brave Uber driver saves pregnant pangolin

Lifestyle

'Police killings MUST be declared treason' - Popcru

Local

EWN Highlights

Canada warns LGBTQ community about travel to US

30 August 2023 8:29 AM

Sudan army chief home after first foreign trip in war

30 August 2023 8:05 AM

Australia to hold Indigenous rights referendum on 14 Oct

30 August 2023 7:51 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA